Listeria warning issued for salads sold at hundreds of stores
Some salads sold at stores including New World, Pak’n’Save, Fresh Choice and Four Square supermarkets should not be eaten as they may have been contaminated with listeria, the Ministry of Primary Industries has warned.
The salads were made by Christchurch company South Island Fresh Foods and were also sold by a large number of smaller retailers and chains.
There have been no reports of illness but the affected products should not be consumed, the ministry said.
The warning concerns some varieties and batches of Bells, Bush Road, Country Foods and Pams branded ready-to-eat salads.
A full list of the 13 products subject to the food recall has been posted on the ministry’s website, along with the hundreds of stores they were sold at.
They include both pre-packaged salads and some salads sold at deli counters.
Some were clearly branded, but the branding on those sold at deli counters – including some potato salads with a use-by date between January 31 and February 9 – may be less obvious.
“For products purchased from in-store deli counters at New World and Pak'n Save stores in the North Island, check the label applied by the deli for the brand of salad,” the ministry advised.
None of the products were sold at Countdown supermarkets, the ministry said.
Customers should return the products to their retailer for a full refund, it said.
Salads subject to the recall
Pre-packaged salads
Bush Road brand Creamy Chicken Salad with Basil 400g with a use by date of 27JAN21 – 06FEB21
Bush Road brand Egg Supreme (200g) with a use by date of 31JAN21 – 07FEB21
Bush Road brand Potato Salad (250g) with a use by date of 31JAN21 – 07FEB21
Bush Road brand Potato Salad (400g) with a use by date of 31JAN21 – 10FEB21
Pams brand Potato Salad (300g) with a use by date of 31JAN21 – 10FEB21
Pams brand Smoked Chicken Pasta Salad (230g) with a use by date of 27JAN21 – 05FEB21
Unbranded Potato Salad (400g) and (600g) with a use by date of 31JAN21 – 07FEB21
Unbranded Potato Salad (200g) with a use by date of 08FEB21 – 09FEB21
Sold at deli counter
Bells brand Potato Salad sold between 18 – 29 January 2021
Bush Road Creamy Chicken Salad with Basil sold between 18 – 29 January 2021
Bush Road brand Egg Supreme sold between 18 – 29 January 2021
Country Foods brand Egg and Celery sold between 18 – 29 January 2021
Country Foods brand Broccolini and Bacon sold between 18 – 29 January 2021
The stores that sold them
Chains
New World
Pak’n Save
Fresh Choice
Four Square
SuperValue
Night 'n Day
On the Spot
Other stores
Allenton Fresh
Amalgamated Food Distributors
Associated Distributors
Beano's Bakery
Bidfood Fresh Christchurch
Bidfood Nelson
Bidfood Timaru
Breads of Europe
Harvest Market Ferry Road
Jimmy's Pies
Joknal Products
Mad Butcher Riccarton
Marlborough Food Distributors Ltd
Mediterrean Foods Marlborough
Metro Mart Colombo
Metro Mart Oxford Terrace
Mobil Bealey Ave
Mobil Wigram
Mobil St Martins
Mobil Rakaia
Nelson Food Distributors
New Brighton Fresh
Mediterranean Foods, Rangiora
NPD Moorhouse
NPD Rolleston
NPD Redwood
Omakau Supermarket
Picton Provedoring
Piko Whole Foods
Raeward Fresh Harewood
Raeward Fresh Richmond
Raeward Fresh Tower Junction
Raeward Fresh Queenstown
Ranfurly Supermarket
Rangiora Produce Market Ltd
Service Foods
Southern Alp Sprouts Ltd
Southland Food Services Ltd
Terrace Distributors Ltd
Totally Gluten Free Bakery
Veggie Boys Ltd
Zesto Convenience Store
Zesto Colombo St
Redberry Supermarket
Night 'n Day Victoria
Alicetown Espresso
Silverstream Espresso
Gilmours North Shore
