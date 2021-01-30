Listeria warning issued for salads sold at hundreds of stores

Many of the recalled salads have clear branding but others were sold at counters, with only deli labels.

Some salads sold at stores including New World, Pak’n’Save, Fresh Choice and Four Square supermarkets should not be eaten as they may have been contaminated with listeria, the Ministry of Primary Industries has warned.

The salads were made by Christchurch company South Island Fresh Foods and were also sold by a large number of smaller retailers and chains.

There have been no reports of illness but the affected products should not be consumed, the ministry said.

The warning concerns some varieties and batches of Bells, Bush Road, Country Foods and Pams branded ready-to-eat salads.

READ MORE:

* Ham products recalled over listeria concerns

* Listeria risk prompts salmon recall

* Peaches sold across North Island recalled due to salmonella risk



A full list of the 13 products subject to the food recall has been posted on the ministry’s website, along with the hundreds of stores they were sold at.

They include both pre-packaged salads and some salads sold at deli counters.

Some were clearly branded, but the branding on those sold at deli counters – including some potato salads with a use-by date between January 31 and February 9 – may be less obvious.

“For products purchased from in-store deli counters at New World and Pak'n Save stores in the North Island, check the label applied by the deli for the brand of salad,” the ministry advised.

None of the products were sold at Countdown supermarkets, the ministry said.

Customers should return the products to their retailer for a full refund, it said.

Salads subject to the recall

Pre-packaged salads

Bush Road brand Creamy Chicken Salad with Basil 400g with a use by date of 27JAN21 – 06FEB21

Bush Road brand Egg Supreme (200g) with a use by date of 31JAN21 – 07FEB21

Bush Road brand Potato Salad (250g) with a use by date of 31JAN21 – 07FEB21

Bush Road brand Potato Salad (400g) with a use by date of 31JAN21 – 10FEB21

Pams brand Potato Salad (300g) with a use by date of 31JAN21 – 10FEB21

Pams brand Smoked Chicken Pasta Salad (230g) with a use by date of 27JAN21 – 05FEB21

Unbranded Potato Salad (400g) and (600g) with a use by date of 31JAN21 – 07FEB21

Unbranded Potato Salad (200g) with a use by date of 08FEB21 – 09FEB21

Sold at deli counter

Bells brand Potato Salad sold between 18 – 29 January 2021

Bush Road Creamy Chicken Salad with Basil sold between 18 – 29 January 2021

Bush Road brand Egg Supreme sold between 18 – 29 January 2021

Country Foods brand Egg and Celery sold between 18 – 29 January 2021

Country Foods brand Broccolini and Bacon sold between 18 – 29 January 2021

The stores that sold them

Chains

New World

Pak’n Save

Fresh Choice

Four Square

SuperValue

Night 'n Day

On the Spot

Other stores

Allenton Fresh

Amalgamated Food Distributors

Associated Distributors

Beano's Bakery

Bidfood Fresh Christchurch

Bidfood Nelson

Bidfood Timaru

Breads of Europe

Harvest Market Ferry Road

Jimmy's Pies

Joknal Products

Mad Butcher Riccarton

Marlborough Food Distributors Ltd

Mediterrean Foods Marlborough

Metro Mart Colombo

Metro Mart Oxford Terrace

Mobil Bealey Ave

Mobil Wigram

Mobil St Martins

Mobil Rakaia

Nelson Food Distributors

New Brighton Fresh

Mediterranean Foods, Rangiora

NPD Moorhouse

NPD Rolleston

NPD Redwood

Omakau Supermarket

Picton Provedoring

Piko Whole Foods

Raeward Fresh Harewood

Raeward Fresh Richmond

Raeward Fresh Tower Junction

Raeward Fresh Queenstown

Ranfurly Supermarket

Rangiora Produce Market Ltd

Service Foods

Southern Alp Sprouts Ltd

Southland Food Services Ltd

Terrace Distributors Ltd

Totally Gluten Free Bakery

Veggie Boys Ltd

Zesto Convenience Store

Zesto Colombo St

Redberry Supermarket

Night 'n Day Victoria

Alicetown Espresso

Silverstream Espresso

Gilmours North Shore