Richmond businesses feel the pinch as roundabout work drags on

Stage two of the roundabout upgrade at the northern entrance to Richmond is expected to be completed in July.

Some business owners are calling for the Tasman District Council to put the pedal to the metal and get the upgrade of the roundabout at the northern entrance to Richmond completed as quickly as possible.

The disruption caused by stage two of the $2 million upgrade project at the intersection of Salisbury and Champion roads is affecting the bottom line of some businesses.

Barbecue and heating store owner Brendon Bailey said the cafe side of his business, Zink, next to Raeward Fresh on the northwest corner of the intersection, was down about 30 per cent since the work started.

“It’s in the same 12-month period as [the Covid-19 lockdown],” Bailey said. “We already had six weeks with no income.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Richmond Roast House & Cafe owner Garry Higgins, who experienced losses during the Queen St upgrade, is calling for roundabout work to be completed as quickly as possible to lessen the financial pain for neighbouring businesses.

Although financial support from the Government covered wages during lockdown, there were still other costs that had to be met such as the lease, power and insurance.

Now, less than a year later, they faced the effects of the roundabout upgrade, Bailey said.

“It’s a double impact.”

Moxini Home​ owner Wayne Boote said his business was more of a destination, so it was less affected than some other businesses in the area.

“It’s got to be done,” Boote said of the work. “But every day it goes on is definitely costing businesses money.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The work on the roundabout is being completed in four sections.

Boote and Bailey urged the council to lessen the financial pain but “hurrying up” with the work.

There were about 24 Saturdays in the six-month period the job was expected to take. If work was carried out on those Saturdays, it could lessen the time of the upgrade by nearly a month, Boote said.

The duo’s call for a ramp up in the work has been supported by two owners of Richmond CBD businesses that experienced an over-time and over-budget upgrade of Queen St in 2017-18.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Work under way on the Queen St upgrade in August 2017, which caused disruption to many businesses in the CBD.

Taylors We Love Shoes managing director Craig Taylor said he was distressed that the council did “not appear to have learned a thing from the Queen Street upgrade contract”.

“The long drawn-out period of construction for that project drove some businesses broke and left permanent financial damage to most others,” Taylor said. “This could have been minimised greatly at the time if council staff had thought hard enough and insisted that the contractors worked weekends and into the nights, especially while daylight saving was in place.”

Fellow Queen St business owner Garry Higgins, of Richmond Roast House & Cafe, said the faster the work on the roundabout could be completed, the better for the affected businesses, their customers and the road users.

Supplied A concept drawing of the roundabout at the intersection of Salisbury and Champion roads after the upgrade.

People tended to not go to businesses if “it’s a pain in the butt to get there”.

Higgins estimated he suffered losses of 60 per cent during the Queen St upgrade.

“We’re definitely lucky to have come through it,” he said. “It was by the grace of the community support we received.”

Tasman District Council acting engineering services manager Dwayne Fletcher and project manager Graham Rimmer hoped that grace would be extended to businesses near the roundabout during the upgrade, urging people to continue shopping at the stores.

Rimmer said contractors had already worked the odd Saturday and, at times, at night.

“They’ll be working on the weekends when needed,” he said.

Fletcher said the work was being done in quadrants so the roundabout could always remain open. The access to those stores was “very good” with a left turn possible for vehicles travelling north from Richmond and a temporary slip road installed for vehicles travelling south on the Richmond Deviation.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF As it was: The Champion Rd-Salisbury Rd intersection at Richmond before the upgrade work began. Video first published in September 2020.

It was difficult to fit “more bods and machinery” into a quadrant and factors, such as the noise, had to be considered for any proposed night work.

Rimmer said the team was receiving “less and less comments” about the revised layout and access as people got used to the temporary changes.

Both council employees thanked the travelling public for their patience.