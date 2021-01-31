Beerfest draws people from throughout the country to Te Anau

Part of the crowd at the Hop 'N' Vine Te Anau Summer Beerfest on Saturday.

Fourteen brewing companies offered up 110 different beers at the Hop ‘N’ Vine Te Anau Summer Beerfest on Saturday.

It was the first time the Hop ‘N’ Vine organisers, Kevin Downie and Chris Montgomery, had held an event in the town and some of the 750 attendees were on their first visit to Southland.

“People were there from Auckland and Christchurch ... there were groups that had never been to Te Anau before,” Downie, of Invercargill, said.

“The people loved it.

“It was good to see the town get a little boost.”

The Hop ‘N’ Vine events in Invercargill have drawn big crowds and Downie and Montgomery thought by holding one in Te Anau it would bring people to the tourist town to support businesses that were struggling with no overseas travellers visiting.

“We had 40 to 50 [people] at the Hop ‘N’ Vine Golf Tournament [on Sunday] ... that kept people in the town for an extra day,” Downie said.

He and Montgomery were helped to run the beerfest by 100 volunteers, including many locals.

The event was held at the Fiordland Community Events Centre. Anything needed for the day, such as signage and programmes, was bought from Te Anau businesses.

”We spent our money in Te Anau ... it cost us money to do that, but we felt it was the right thing to do,” Downie said.

He was delighted the president of the Society of Beer Advocates Warwick Foy, of New Plymouth, came south for his first trip to Southland.

For people not wanting beer, there were other types of alcohol available, along with a variety of food stalls. The crowd was well-behaved, Downie said.

He is keen to hold another event in Te Anau next year but in the short term his and Montgomery’s focus moves to the Hop ‘N’ Vine Beer, Wine & Food Festival at ILT Stadium Southland on March 27.

Downie hopes to draw a crowd of 2000 after the latest Invercargill event held, in October, had 1800.