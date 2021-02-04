Low, but no lower: Home loans as good as they will get

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says targeted government policy could do much more for the property market than monetary policy can. (First published November 2020)

Economists say interest rates on home loan debt are about as low as they’re going to go, so borrowers should use them to pay down their loans in double-quick time.

“It feels like we are probably near to the lowest mortgage rates will go, but I don’t expect them to rise for a very long time,” said independent economist Shamubeel Eaqub.

Eaqub said low mortgage rates were a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for people to pay down their home loans.

Even before Wednesday’s shock fall in seasonally-adjusted unemployment from 5.3 per cent in September to 4.9 per cent in December, economists were not forecasting any cuts to the official cash rate during 2021.

The economy didn’t need any more stimulus, Eaqub said, but the Reserve Bank would also not want to hit borrowers with rising interest rates to cool the housing market.

“It wouldn’t want to have an impact on homeowners who have borrowed up to their eyeballs,” he said.

David White/Stuff To get into a house of their own people have had to take on larger, and larger home loans.

Eaqub saw no reason for borrowers to lock in longer-term four and five-year fixed-rate mortgages, which the big banks are pricing at around 0.7 to 1.1 percentage points above their one-year rates.

But independent economist Cameron Bagrie saw inflation pressures mounting, though he did not expect dramatic rises in inflation, or increases in home loan rates this year.

“I took a five-year rate pre-Christmas, which I haven’t done for a long time,” Bagrie said. “Typically one to two years has been the sweet spot of the home loan curve.”

Bagrie, who said the five-year loan was not on his home, said for the first time in many years, a credible case could be made that there were long-term pressures for inflation to rise.

One-year fixed rate home loans from the big five banks run from 2.29​ per cent to 3.2​ per cent, though at most banks people with less than 20 per cent equity in their homes are charged interest at the top of that range.

Two-year fixed rate home loans at the big banks ranged from 2.59​ per cent to 3.25​ per cent.

At some of the smaller challenger banks including Heartland and Co-operative Bank, borrowers can secure lower rates than at some big banks.

Big bank floating rate home loans remain stubbornly high at between 3.4​ per cent and 4.59​ per cent.

Bagrie said some lower rate special rate home loans may be offered by banks during the year, but these would be opportunistic and short-term with an eye to gaining market share.

Supplied Economist Shamubeel Eaqub sees no pressure for home loan rates to rise, but nor does he see much scope for them to fall.

“I think you are going to see a bit of ducking and diving in regard to the occasional special deal as the banks jockey for position,” Bagrie said.

“It’s pretty clear the New Zealand economy doesn’t need lower interest rates. Lower rates would risk moving the housing market into bubble territory,” he said.

But, Bagrie said: “We are just a few community Covid cases away from having a completely different economic trajectory.”

Behind the scenes at banks, several factors weighed against further home loan rate cuts, he said.

Deposit rates were already so low savers were slowing the rate at which they put money into banks, he said, and wholesale funding costs on money markets had also ticked up a little in the past weeks.

Kiwibank economist Jeremy Couchman expected the OCR to remain where it was for several years.

“That should underpin and keep mortgage rates quite low,” he said.

Couchman did not expect banks to face a funding squeeze to put pressure on banks to raise their home loan rates.