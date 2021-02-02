Pilot flew struck tourists out of flood zone without valid certification

The Orari-Rangitata Highway (SH1) at SH79 had to be closed in December 2019 after the Rangitata River burst its banks following significant rainfall.

A Canterbury tourism operator has admitted to offering charter flights to tourists stuck in a flooded region using a pilot without a valid aviation certificate.

Defence counsel for Canterbury-based Air Rangitata Limited pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday to one representative charge of operating with a current aviation certificate.

The company could face a fine of up to $100,000 for the offence.

Air Rangitata offers scenic and charter flights around the South Island, including to Milford Sound, Aoraki-Mt Cook, and the Franz Josef and Fox glaciers.

On December 7, 2019, the Rangitata region, about 45km north of Timaru, was put into a state of emergency. The Rangitata River had burst its banks after significant rainfall, leading to road closures and slips.

The travel plans of tourists and members of the public were affected, resulting in a significant demand for commercially operated flights from Timaru.

On December 8, a commercial pilot contacted Air Rangitata requesting to hire an aircraft. The pilot had agreed to assist a Christchurch tour guide who requested help with transferring clients out of the flooded area.

The pilot is also being prosecuted by the CAA and the case is still before the court.

It is alleged the pilot did not have the necessary air operator certificate to carry out the flights, but told the tour guide that because Air Rangitata had a charter qualification, he was able to legally carry out charter flights in their aircraft.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Residents on the south branch of the Rangitata River and Rangitata Huts residents talk about the flooding in the area in December 2019. (Video first published December 10, 2019)

This was not the case as he was not a specified company pilot.

The pilot took 10 flights between Ashburton and Timaru that day, carrying passengers that either had to catch a connecting flight from Christchurch or wanted to continue with their tour. Each passenger was charged about $200 for a one-way flight.

He allegedly did not record any of the flights in his pilot logbook.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) alleged the following day, the pilot once again used the Air Rangitata aircraft to transport a large tour group of 32 people across the Rangitata river from an airstrip near Geraldine to an airstrip near Ashburton. Passengers were charged about $115 each and this was invoiced through Air Rangitata.

NZTA/SUPPLIED The flooded Orari-Rangitata Highway (SH1) at SH79 that had to be temporarily closed after significant rainfall in December 2019.

The company received payment for the flights even though they knew the pilot was not a company pilot and therefore not entitled to carry out flights under the company’s air operator certificate.

Between 16 and 18 December 2019, Air Rangitata carried out two one-hour scenic flights again using the same commercial pilot.

The case has been postponed to the end of March for sentencing.