Flagship Wellington department store David Jones to close

Luxury department store David Jones will close its Wellington store in June 2022, after months of uncertainty over its future. However, its Auckland outlet will keep its doors open.

The flagship store, which opened in Lambton Quay in the heart of the city’s Golden Mile in July 2016, is understood to have told its employees on Wednesday that the business will shut its doors.

The store is home to some of the world’s most prestigious fashion brands, including the likes of Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Prada and Versace.

MONIQUE FORD / FAIRFAX NZ A crowd of about 100 waited outside to be among the first inside Wellington's newest store, David Jones. Published July 2016.

The Australian chain took over the lease of Wellington retail institution Kirkcaldie & Stains which wound down its operations after more than 150 years in business.

MAARTEN HOLL/Stuff Customers give their verdict on the new David Jones store. Published July 2016.

“In line with our retail network strategy, David Jones (Australia) has made the decision to close our Wellington store in June 2022.

The decision had not been made lightly. “We sincerely thank our customers and our team for their support and commitment,” a company spokesperson said.

David Jones was now “consulting closely with all team members regarding their ongoing employment options”.

The long lead-in time for the closure would allow the company to “undertake a thorough consultation process with all team members and provide ongoing support”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Jones opened in the former Kirkcaldie & Stains building in Lambton Quay, Wellington, in 2016.

“We are committed to exploring all future opportunities for our team via David Jones, our brand partners and Country Road Group sister brands,” a statement read.

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said David Jones’ looming departure was “very sad” as the premises had long anchored Wellington’s downtown offering.

“It has been a retail destination for many generations ... the challenges right now will be finding businesses that can take the scale of space.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Jones is now consulting with team members regarding their ongoing employment opportunities, a company spokesperson says. (File photo)

“It is very unlikely that an organisation would take the majority of the space and, at the moment, there is not that demand for large format inner-city retail. It is very, very challenging,” Wilkinson said.

He felt the brand’s success in New Zealand was hindered because David Jones tried to replicate what it did in Australia, rather than mould itself to the local market.

“It is important to read that market and adapt the range and offer according to that market. David Jones was not able to do that, and [the closure] is symptomatic of the fact that the organisation is very large; they have moved into the New Zealand market because of an opportunity but they have not necessarily read that market appropriately.

Stuff First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson believes David Jones may have found more success in Wellington if it had better aligned its offering to the local consumer.

“I believe that they would have found greater success if they had better-aligned their offer and experience with the Wellington consumer. There is the demand for those high-end types of products and really good retail experiences,” Wilkinson said.

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce said the store’s closure was “somewhat reflective of the current retail environment, certainly accentuated by the impacts of Covid-19 but also changing consumer needs”.

“There is a real need for retail businesses to shift and be dynamic, driven by the demands to deliver for the changing market.

“This news is all part of a wider conversation about where our city is heading over the next decade; we all know Wellington is a fantastic place to live, work and invest in – but we can’t take it for granted,” a spokesperson said.

SUPPLIED David Jones opened its doors in Lambton Quay in July 2016 amid great fanfare.

David Jones’ parent company, Woolworths Holdings – which is headquartered in South Africa – told the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in September of its intention to close up to 10 stores in New Zealand and Australia.

The planned restructure was to be completed within two years.

But with Woolworths Holdings unwilling to name which stores it intended to close, it was unclear what the announcement meant for David Jones’ stores in Auckland and Wellington. Now the capital store’s fate has been sealed.

David Jones opened its 7000-square-metre Auckland outlet in the revamped Westfield Newmarket complex in November 2019, despite “aggressively” closing stores in Australia as profits plunged.

A statement from the company on Wednesday said it was looking forward to introducing David Jones online to all customers in the second half of 2022, closely following the Wellington store closure.

“As the retail sector continues to transform, including the accelerated shift to online, the optimisation of our retail network – through investment in our digital and physical channels, a focus on right-sizing where necessary, consolidation of our physical footprint – is critical to meeting the changing needs of our customers,” a spokesperson said.