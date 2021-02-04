More Noel Leeming complaints despite Commerce Commission warning

Noel Leeming customers have made a dozen complaints to the Commerce Commission since the retailer was warned about making delivery promises it couldn’t keep in December.

A commission spokeswoman said it has received 12 complaints related to non-delivery, delivery time and bait advertising by Noel Leeming since December 16.

On that date, the commission issued an official warning to the retailer for selling products it did not have in stock.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Noel Leeming received an official warning from the Commerce Commission in December. (File photo)

The warning came after an investigation into Noel Leeming for making delivery representations without reasonable grounds during the Covid-19 crisis.

The investigation was launched in July, when the commission said it had received 57 complaints about Noel Leeming in six months for failure to deliver goods sold.

By November 26, it had received 125 complaints relating to delivery time, non-delivery or alleged bait advertising by Noel Leeming.

The commission is actively monitoring trends in Covid-19-related complaints, its spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“We are also reminding all traders they need to have reasonable grounds to believe that they can supply goods within any timeframe that they state or, if no timeframe is stated, within a reasonable period of time.

"This is particularly important for businesses to remember with the current ongoing challenges relating to stock availability resulting from Covid-19.”

If traders are not sure when they are going to get stock, they must be open and honest with consumers.

Businesses must also keep their websites updated so that new customers are given up to date accurate advice regarding delivery times, she said.

Consumers should contact businesses directly if they have any concerns relating to delivery of their purchased goods.

Noel Leeming has been approached for comment.