What will vaccines do to New Zealand's share market?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use in New Zealand.

Covid-19 vaccines are expected to get people moving around the globe again and that will bolster the fortunes of some stocks on the share market which have lost their sheen since the pandemic hit.

”A lot of the stock market has had a recovery in returns and performance since the deep, dark days of March and April last year,” said Shane Solly, portfolio manager at Harbour Asset Management. “But some stocks have been left behind and could benefit from a recovery, or a degree of immunisation.”

A key benefit of vaccines is that they will give people more confidence to travel internationally, although Solly warned that could take some time and may be challenging with protests against vaccines emerging in places like the United States.

Szilard Koszticsak/AP New Zealand is gearing up to begin vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Nevertheless, travel and tourism stocks which have been hard hit by the pandemic would be beneficiaries of immunisation.

That includes the country’s busiest gateway Auckland International Airport, the national carrier Air New Zealand and aviation fuel supplier Refining NZ, campervan operator Tourism Holdings and casino company SkyCity Entertainment Group.

While the companies have done a good job to bolster their domestic activity, they are under pressure with the borders closed to international tourists, he said.

1 NEWS Lies and mistruths about the jab shared online are expected to affect its uptake.

There are other stocks that people might not necessarily realise had been hard hit by the pandemic and would benefit from vaccines, Solly said.

Specialist dairy marketer The a2 Milk Company was hurt when its lucrative “daigou” reseller market dried up along with a plummet in international student and tourist numbers.

“If you see borders re-opening with vaccines, they could benefit from that,” Solly said. “That is one that people might be surprised by, it’s not an obvious one.”

Rebecca Stevenson/Stuff Tourism Holdings would benefit from the re-opening of borders to international tourists.

Fishing companies Sanford and New Zealand King Salmon saw a decline as restaurant patronage fell away due to the pandemic, while apple exporter Scales has been hurt by a lack of skilled pruning and picking staff, he said.

“Those stocks still haven’t recovered totally from those weaker days,” Solly said. “Those are the ones people wouldn’t necessarily think of.”

Cinema software company Vista Group, which supports movie theatre exhibition, is also weaker due to the pandemic.

“It’s very difficult to go to the movies anywhere other than in New Zealand,” Solly said. “It’s probably pretty much the only place where you can go to the movies without any sort of constraints so their client base has been under some pressure.”

Kathmandu Holdings, which sells travel and adventure clothing and equipment, has missed out on sales due to the downturn in international travel, Solly said.

“People aren’t travelling and one of the areas that they have historically focused on and had great customer loyalty is travel gear,” he said. “They need people being in international travel.”

Manish Swarup/AP The re-opening of cinemas around the world would boost the prospects of cinema software company Vista Group.

Real estate company Kiwi Property Group is another that hasn’t fully recovered from a year ago. The property investor owns shopping malls and offices including Sylvia Park and the Vero Centre in Auckland and has been hurt amid concerns about how people will want to shop and work after the pandemic, he said.

Stocks that have outperformed during the pandemic, including medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and faith-based digital donation service Pushpay, may not achieve the same stellar rates of growth in the future, Solly said.

“Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is obviously a rock star,” he said. “They have done an amazing job and I think we should all be immensely proud and grateful for the job the healthcare team have done in providing hospital respiratory equipment into the US, Europe and Asia.

SUPPLIED Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has seen a surge in demand for its breathing aids as a result of the pandemic.

“I don’t think anybody would belittle that, but it may have pulled forward some consumption and maybe they won’t have the same rate of demand growth in a year or two’s time if we get to a degree of vaccination.”

With many publicly listed companies due to report their earnings over the coming weeks, Solly said it may be too early for them to make definitive comments on the outlook and investors are likely to remain conservative as well.