Batch of Delmaine cocktail onions recalled due to possible pieces of glass
A batch of Delmaine Fine Foods cocktail onions are being recalled due to the possibility there may be pieces of glass inside.
The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) issued the recall for Delmaine’s 400 gram onions, which are sold in a glass jar, on Wednesday.
The specific batch in question is 2010041, with the best before date of October 3, 2023.
The cocktail onions are imported from India and are sold at New World, Pak’n Save and Four Square stores throughout the North Island.
MPI advised customers to check the date mark printed on the jar above the label.
MPI said there had been no reports of associated injury but advised the onions should not be eaten.
Anyone who had consumed them and had concerns about their health, is advised to seek medical advice.
Customers can return the product to their retailer for a full refund.
MPI warned the product had also been sold through Roberts Line Distribution Centre in Palmerston North, so may have been supplied to some lower North Island Foodstuff stores not listed.
The recall does not affect any other Delmaine Fine Foods products.
Locations where Delmaine Fine Foods cocktail onions were sold:
- New World Kerikeri
- New World Onerahi
- Four Square Mangawhai
- New World Albany
- New World Browns Bay
- New World Devonport
- New World Green Bay
- New World Hobsonville
- New World Kumeu
- New World Milford
- New World Mt Roskill
- New World New Lynn
- New World Papakura
- New World Pukekohe
- New World Southmall
- New World Waiuku
- New World Warkworth
- New World Whangaparaoa
- Pak’n Save Albany
- Pak’n Save Sylvia Park
- New World Matamata
- New World Morrinsville
- New World Rototuna
- New World Tokoroa
- Pak’n Save Te Awamutu
- Four Square Tairua
- Hawke’s Bay region
- Four Square Kaiwaka
- New World Tamatea
- Pak’n Save Tamatea
- New World Brookfield
- New World Mt Maunganui
- New World Te Puke
- New World Westend
- Pak’n Save Palmerston North
- Pak’n Save Kapiti
