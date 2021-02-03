Batch of Delmaine cocktail onions recalled due to possible pieces of glass

Jars of Delmaine Fine Foods cocktail onions are being recalled over fears they may contain glass.

A batch of Delmaine Fine Foods cocktail onions are being recalled due to the possibility there may be pieces of glass inside.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) issued the recall for Delmaine’s 400 gram onions, which are sold in a glass jar, on Wednesday.

The specific batch in question is 2010041, with the best before date of October 3, 2023.

The cocktail onions are imported from India and are sold at New World, Pak’n Save and Four Square stores throughout the North Island.

MPI advised customers to check the date mark printed on the jar above the label.

MPI said there had been no reports of associated injury but advised the onions should not be eaten.

Anyone who had consumed them and had concerns about their health, is advised to seek medical advice.

Customers can return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

MPI warned the product had also been sold through Roberts Line Distribution Centre in Palmerston North, so may have been supplied to some lower North Island Foodstuff stores not listed.

The recall does not affect any other Delmaine Fine Foods products.

Locations where Delmaine Fine Foods cocktail onions were sold: