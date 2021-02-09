New electric scooter company rolls on to Dunedin streets

Adam Muirson, New Zealand regional manager of Neuron Mobility, rides a scooter in Dunedin's Octagon.

Chunkier wheels, cycle helmets, wider deck, and voice prompted safety features.

Enter Neuron Mobility, which on Tuesday launched a 250-strong fleet of purpose-built e-scooters in Dunedin.

''We are absolutely excited to be here,'' Adam Muirson, the company's New Zealand regional manager, said.

He stopped short of talking about the company’s main competitor, Lime, which launched in Dunedin in January 2019.

But the differences are plain to see, with the orange-coloured Neuron scooters much larger and including a helmet.

''We are looking to make these rides as safe as possible,'' Muirson said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Stuff reporter Brittany Keogh tries out a Neuron e-scooter in Auckland (Video first published in January 2020).

And while you can still ride the scooter without helmets, Neuron “strongly recommend them''.

Safety was important for the Singapore-based company, which launched in Auckland earlier this year, he said.

That included larger wheels, a wider deck so your feet could be side-to-side and an emergency button able to assist calling emergency services in a crash.

Single trips cost $1 to unlock the e-scooter and 38 cents per minute thereafter.

Muirson said as well as Dunedin Central and Dunedin North, the scooters would be available across several other suburbs, including South Dunedin and Musselburgh.

He said the larger battery could give a range of 60km.