Failed business owner alleges harassment by media after negative publicity

Brodie Williams, owner of now liquidated Zone Media, alleges he was harassed by a journalist when contacted for comment on stories about the failed business.

A former Christchurch media business owner has failed to obtain a restraining order against a Stuff journalist over negative publicity regarding his failed business dealings.

Brodie George Williams this week asked the Christchurch District Court to issue a restraining order against senior reporter Sam Sherwood, claiming he had been harassed through persistent attempts to contact him.

Williams was the manager of Zone Media, which went into liquidation in December 2018 owing more than $100,000 to 31 creditors. The company, based out of an apartment in Ferrymead, would make money through filming, radio advertisements, brand activation and promotional work.

In November last year, Williams was ordered to pay emotional reparations after threatening a former work contact, sound and lighting freelancer Abe Coulter.

Williams had left a voice message on Coulter’s phone containing “a number of threats”, including “my father is coming around and is going to f...ing deal to you now, and so am I”. He was ordered to pay a $350 emotional harm payment.

Sherwood has written a number of articles regarding the failed business dealings and eventual liquidation of Zone Media, as well as Williams’ court appearances. Sherwood contacted Williams a number of times asking for comment on the stories he was writing.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Brodie Williams in the Christchurch District Court in November 2020.

Williams applied for a restraining order against Sherwood, claiming the journalist harassed him by writing the articles and trying to contact him via texts, phone and email for comment prior to publication of the articles.

Sherwood denied the harassment, saying while the articles in question might not have reflected favourably on Williams, that was a result of his behaviour.

He said he was careful to comply with his obligations under journalistic protocols to contact Williams and allow him the opportunity to comment on matters before publication.

Judge Tom Gilbert said while the text messages and phone calls were persistent, they were not rude, overbearing or overly intrusive. He said journalists were entitled, and arguably obliged, to contact the subjects of stories for comment.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Brodie Williams reads a statement on behalf of Zone Media after the company was placed in the hands of a liquidator. (Video first published on March 14, 2019)

“There was a public interest in coverage of Mr Williams’ association with the failed Zone Media. A large number of creditors were left out of pocket when Zone Media folded,” the judge said.

“In a world where freedom of the press is a valued and important part of our democracy a journalist such as Mr Sherwood needs to be free to write such articles.”