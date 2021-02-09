Government has property speculators in its sights, Robertson says

The Government will announce initiatives designed to cool the property market and help first homebuyers.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Government is planning to clamp down on property speculators to address the housing crisis.

“There is a crisis when it comes to the housing situation right now in New Zealand,” Robertson said in a BNZ breakfast presentation in Wellington where he cited housing as a focus for the 2021 Budget in May.

“New Zealanders are seeing family members being crowded out of the opportunity to purchase a home of their own by speculators and investors,” he said. “We want to tilt the balance more towards first-home buyers, while also incentivising more investment in the construction of homes.”

After coming to power in 2017, in part on a promise of delivering more affordable housing, and KiwiBuild, the Government instead presided over continued house-price inflation, supercharged by Covid-19, which saw supply fall as people hunkered down and even more money chased even fewer houses.

READ MORE:

* Russian billionaire investing in Kiwibuild to help housing crisis

* Global economy poised to boom just as it did after Spanish Flu

* Investor confidence turns positive, but only just thanks to high house prices, low deposit rates, and Aucklanders



House prices have soared since the pandemic, with the nationwide median house price up 19 per cent in December from a year earlier, defying economist predictions for a decline of between 5 and 10 per cent.

“We’ve seen how the effects of rising demand for property by speculators and investors has blown those mid-year projections for prices to fall, out of the water,” he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Minister of Finance Grant Robertson says rising demand for property by speculators and investors is pushing up prices.

Robertson said the Government would announce a rolling series of measures to address the housing crisis, starting with moves to control demand in late February.

“We all know that building more houses, particularly affordable houses, is critical,” he said. “But we also can do more to manage demand, particularly from those who are speculating.”

The Government has received advice from Treasury and the Reserve Bank on measures to manage demand and discourage speculation and proposals will go before Cabinet shortly, he said.

Plans to improve the supply of housing will be announced as the 2021 Budget is finalised, he said.

Robertson didn’t provide further details on the plans, but said it was time for “bold action”.

“The market has moved quickly and rapidly in a way that is not sustainable,” he said. “We have to confront some tough decisions, and we will do that.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Housing will be a clear focus for the 2021 Budget in May.

The economy has bounced back faster than expected from lockdown last year. A report last week showed the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.9 per cent in the December quarter from 5.3 per cent in the September quarter as a booming construction sector offset weakness in areas like tourism which have been hurt by the border closure.

“Our economy has rebounded far better than expected, and we are in a strong position to handle what comes at us,” Robertson said.

Updated projections from Treasury show net debt would sit at 36.5 per cent of GDP in 2034/35, $60 billion less than previously forecast in September last year, he said.

Robertson said he would focus on directing spending to the areas and people that require it the most, balancing investing in the public service with keeping a lid on debt.

“As the economy has rebounded stronger-than-expected, we are taking the opportunity to assess if money can be better targeted or reprioritised where it has not already been used,” he said.

Audio provided by RNZ.