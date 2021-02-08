Designer Karen Walker's branding accused of being 'eerily' similar to US artist

Fashion designer Karen Walker is defending its iconic Runaway Girl branding, after social media users claimed it looked too similar to American artist Kara Walker’s designs.

Karen Walker created the Runaway Girl design of a marching girl holding a bindle in 2001.

But in a Twitter post, Pebbles Hooper pointed out Karen Walker’s design was “eerily similar” to Kara Walker’s artwork Untitled (Girl with Bucket) created in 1998, which showed a girl marching in oversized boots while carrying a banner towards a bucket.

“I find the similarities undeniably mirrored and the symbolism behind Kara’s work really adds an insidious tone to Karen Walker’s logo,” Hooper said.

When other social media users asked the brand about the similarities, it claimed the brand's founder Karen Walker and its creative director at the time, were not aware of the American artist’s work until in recent years.

Artist Kara Walker is known for silhouette images that depict issues of race and racism.

One interpretation of the Untitled (Girl with Bucket) piece was that it represented the American civil rights marches of the 1950s and 1960s.

Karen Walker followers were told on Instagram that Runaway Girl was inspired by Victorian silhouettes.

“Karen wanted to create a girl in walking mode as she was for our first collection shown in London called ‘Runaway’.

“Cutouts have been a key form of portraiture since the 1800s and they were the inspiration when drawing Runaway Girl.”

The brand then asked customers to Google search “Victorian girl silhouettes” for further reference.

SUPPLIED Karen Walker's iconic Runaway Girl was created by the eponymous designer in 2001.

Hooper said the brand’s response to very appropriate questions were “dismissive and condescending”.

One Instagram user said “I find it extremely hard to believe you wouldn’t be aware of her work, considering you have the same name and are the same age. Just a huge coincidence I guess.”

Screenshot New Zealand fashion label Karen Walker accused of "ripping off" US artist Kara Walker's work.

Another said: “it’s amazingly naive how you can’t see this.”

But the brand fought back: “It’s not naivety, it’s the truth. You’re making false accusations.”

Associate professor at the University of Auckland Alex Sims said the issue had become “a storm in a tea cup”.

Sims said it would be hard to prove there was copyright infringement because the designs were very different.

“Back then we didn’t have the Internet at our fingertips to research designs on search engines. The chances of (Karen Walker) seeing it would have been low. But even if she did see it, the designs are very different.

Supplied Associate professor at the University of Auckland Alex Sims says the issue was “a storm in a tea cup”.

“Kara Walker is very detailed and Karen Walker’s design is very simplified. One girl has a bucket the other is carrying a bindle. They’re completely different things.

“To me it doesn't look like a copy cat at all,” Sims said.

Sims said while the silhouettes were similar and both designs depicted marching girls, ideas could not be copyrighted.

Karen Walker and Kara Walker have been approached for comment.