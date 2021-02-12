Married at First Sight star opens Wellington's first dedicated hair spa

Married at First Sight star Yuki Sato has opened what she says is Wellington’s first dedicated hair spa.

Sato, who was on season two of the reality television show in 2018, said hair spas, which focused on the health of the scalp and hair, were common in her homeland of Japan but not in New Zealand.

“I am focusing on the care side of hairdressing. People have problems with their scalp but don’t necessarily feel comfortable talking about it with their hairdresser,” she said.

“They can come to me and I can treat it in a tailored way for their needs.”

Sato worked as a hairdresser for 15 years before opening her hair spa in Cuba St on Monday in boutique massage studio Hana-Akari.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Married at First Sight star Yuki Sato is launching Wellington's first hair spa.

The spa is in a leased room within boutique massage studio Hana-Akari, run by Sato’s friend, Miki Tameishi.

Sato said most people don’t consider their scalp as part of their health or beauty regimes.

People also slathered themselves in sunscreen but forgot to take care of their head, resulting in sunburn under the hair, she said.

Sato admitted she was nervous about embarking on a new business amid the uncertainty of the global pandemic.

The hardest thing about opening a business at this time was the unknown, she said.

“I have poured most of my savings into this. It’s my baby,” she said.

Setting up took longer than expected due to the Christmas period and supply issues, she said.

“But it’s the right time for the market. Since coming to Wellington, I worked in a busy salon in the city. Everyone is so rushed, and stressed, especially after Covid-19. I wanted to create a place where people can escape, even if it is just for an hour.”

The name recognition that came from being part of Married at First Sight gave customers something to talk about but it wasn’t a key part of her decision to open the spa, she said.

Sato said that after Covid-19 more people were prepared to spend money on beauty and health experiences.

“At hair salons, there is usually a five or 10 minute massage and people enjoy that. I thought, if I can extend the time and have it dedicated to the health of the scalp and hair, there could be a market.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Yuki Sato says people don’t think about looking after their scalps but it is an is important part of hair care.

She hoped to treat between 30 and 40 clients a week.

Treatments range in price from $35 for an express wash-and-go, to $580 for a keratin treatment on long and thick hair that take 3½ hours.

Treatments were for both women and men, she said.

“We can’t stop hair loss, but we can slow it down,” she said.

On her first day, Sato had a client fall asleep during the treatment.

“It is the ultimate complement, to know that they have completely relaxed,” she said.

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said that in the post pandemic economy, consumers were shifting from products to experiences.

“People want to be able to treat themselves and find new experiences.”

The health and wellness industries have been on fire since the pandemic, he said.

“Ten or 15 years ago people will have done their own nails, but now they go to nail bars. It is all about the experience,” he said.