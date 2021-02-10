Sanford 'one of two' food companies hit by Chinese trade ban

Sanford maintains it has kept to all the necessary Covid protocols at its Havelock mussel processing plant.

Sanford has revealed it is one of two New Zealand food processing plants which has had exports to China suspended by Chinese customs authorities.

Exports to China from the company's Havelock mussel processing facility were stopped after a video audit recently by the Chinese customs authority GACC.

‘’China has a concern about ensuring that no risks are posed by any goods from any country being imported into China,’’ Sanford told the NZX on Wednesday.

‘’The authority raised a number of queries with Sanford following the audit and has placed a suspension on imports from that plant while these are resolved.’’

Sanford said it operated to the highest standards of food safety and had been adhering to New Zealand's Level 1 protocols for processing as well as further requirements for the Chinese market.

It said the Ministry for Primary Industries was in conversation with Chinese authorities about the interpretation of the World Health Organisation’s Covid guidance.

In a statement, Sanford said it did not anticipate the suspension would have a material impact on its operations or sales and would continue to keep the market informed.