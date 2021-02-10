Thirsty Liquor Tokoroa loses licence after 'systemic' non-compliance with labour laws

Satwinder 'Sam' Singh is seeking tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid wages and compensation from his former employer.

A Tokoroa bottle store exposed by Stuff for its owners’ long history of alleged exploitation of migrant workers has lost its liquor licence - a decision that’s been hailed as a significant precedent.

Stuff’s reporting was cited in evidence before the South Waikato District Council’s liquor licensing committee, who refused a licence renewal for the town’s Thirsty Liquor store, owned by brothers Taranjeet and Jaspreet Singh Janda.

Last June, Stuff exposed how three former employees in the brothers’ liquor empire claimed they were owed over $400,000 in lost wages after being paid as little as $8 an hour for 90-hour working weeks.

The Jandas, who own a $1.8m luxury home on the outskirts of Hamilton, own Thirsty Liquor franchises in Hamilton, Rotorua and Tokoroa, plus a Hamilton mini-mart and Tokoroa’s Trees Tavern pub and Black Bull liquor store. They were forced to sell the Tokoroa Four Square supermarket after previous complaints of exploitation.

The committee's decision is a first because never before has an alcohol licence been refused on the grounds of mistreatment of employees.

And it came after the committee had earlier thrown out an objection by local campaigner Colin Bridle, who intended to use Stuff’s story and call one of the former employees, Satwinder ‘Sam’ Singh as a witness, to fight the application.

But the Medical Officer of Health, Nicole Zeier, opposed the renewal application from the Jandas’ company Two Brothers, citing Stuff’s reporting - forcing a hearing to be held, at which the Labour Inspectorate was summoned to give evidence and told the committee their investigations had found “systemic non-compliance” with labour laws.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Taranjeet Singh Janda, shareholder and former director of Two Brothers, which owns the store.

The decision is significant because until now, liquor licensing authorities have been reluctant to cancel licences in cases where employees have been exploited.

That’s due to a decision from the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority in 2016, called Sharma and Sons, in which judge Kevin Kelly ruled that serial breaches of employment law by a South Auckland liquor group didn’t impact their ability to responsibly and safely supply alcohol.

Various community groups and the Labour Inspectorate have been queueing up to test that ruling at upcoming licensing hearings in cases of migrant labour exploitation which Stuff reporters have exposed.

The Janda brothers’ lawyer, Pervinder Singh, attempted to use the Sharma decision to have her clients’ liquor license renewed.

But the committee said in this case, unlike Sharma, there was a “clear nexus” between the Jandas’ poor employment records and their ability to safely and responsibly supply alcohol. They said the lack of formal training for staff and demands to work 12-hour shifts without breaks meant staff would be fatigued, leading to a risk of poor judgement when it came to selling alcohol to minors or drunks.

They also pointed out that as this was a renewal hearing, the onus was on the applicant to prove their suitability, not the other way around.

The committee were persuaded by “strong evidence” of deceptive or failed record keeping, deliberately rostering workers off on statutory days to avoid paying penal rates, non-payment of holiday pay, overtime rates and over-working and under-recording of hours worked.

The Janda brothers are continuing to fight a huge compensation claim from former employee Satwinder Singh, who says he is owed $90,000 in wages and wants $25,000 in compensation.

Singh’s advocate, Sunny Sehgal, said a recent mediation hearing had failed, so the case was likely to go to the Employment Relations Authority.

Waikato-Times Former employee Satwinder 'Sam' Singh is still pursuing compensation.

Sehgal said the Jandas had “made their fortune by underpaying their employees”.

“Our community demands a proper investigation by the IRD into all their businesses. It’s unfair for businesses who are doing the right thing by giving their employees their minimum entitlements to [have to] compete with these unscrupulous employers.

“Both the brothers Jaspreet and Taranjeet are well known in the Indian community and this is the time for the entire community to boycott them until they return the stolen wages of Satwinder Singh.”

Lawyer Grant Hewison, who has appeared at many alcohol licensing hearings and is the secretary of Communities Against Alcohol Harm said the decision “really leads the way in showing that employment matters really are a relevant consideration on the renewal of the licence”.

“This decision would not have come about without Stuff’s hard work and sustained reporting - and the guys who spoke up about it.” Hewison also applauded the Medical Officer of Health for opposing the application on employment grounds, which he believed to be a first.

Lawyer Grant Hewison said the decision was legally significant.

Bridle said a “very important battle” had been won, and he applauded Satwinder Singh and fellow former employee Manjinder Singh, who has since agreed a confidential settlement with the Janda brothers, for “the courage they displayed in speaking up”.

But Bridle said the problem was not resolved: the store would be sold on, and the Jandas could continue to trade their other establishments, including Tokoroa’s Trees Tavern and Black Bull bottle store.

“So is there any relief for migrant workers or the high deprivation community Tokoroa that is swimming in venues that sell alcohol in town?”

Labour Inspector Erin Spence was summonsed by the committee to give evidence, and told them she had investigated a complaint of exploitation of three workers and found “systemic non-compliance” over a five-year period.

Spence said the “severe” lack of record keeping meant there could be other breaches that her investigation had not uncovered. MBIE had given the Jandas two extended time periods to rectify their breaches and had failed.

In a statement, the Labour Inspectorate's Loua Ward said: “It is unacceptable for employers to continually and intentionally breach employment law, undermining employees’ rights and undercutting other businesses in the industry.”

The Jandas have two months to cease selling alcohol at the Tokoroa store.

The brothers’ lawyer, Pervinder Kaur of the Harkness Henry firm, said they had time to consider lodging an appeal, but asked for questions in writing.