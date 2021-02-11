Recovering job market continues to claw its way back

Construction workers remain in demand thanks to a surge in demand for new homes, alterations and rental property upgrades.

The jobs market continues to bounce back strongly in many parts of the country, although Auckland paused while summer holidays lingered.

According to a monthly report by employment marketplace Seek, January job ads were up one per cent across the country compared to December, with construction, insurance and accounting workers in high demand.

Auckland job ads were static but Wellington and Canterbury were up 6 and 4 per cent respectively.

The figures shore up last weeks' unexpectedly low unemployment figures at 4.9 per cent.

READ MORE:

* Record building consents reaching levels that could surpass their 1970s heyday

* Wellington unemployment rates to remain below national average for several years, according to report

* Shock fall in unemployment to 4.9 per cent

“December 2020 was a particularly strong month for hiring at the end of an uncertain year, especially for Auckland,’’ Seek New Zealand's general manager Janet Faulding said.

She said many businesses had closed for a longer period this summer, but job opportunities in Auckland had picked up substantially in the second half of the month.

none/Stuff The Auckland jobs market took a longer than usual break this Christmas, Janet Faulding said.

Job ads are still 6 per cent lower than a year ago, although it was the smallest annual difference since the pandemic began, continuing a recovery seen in the second half of last year.

Insurance and superannuation jobs were January's most advertised industries, with a 20 per cent increase in ads since December, followed by accounting (up 10 per cent).

Ads for trades and services, and construction workers were both 5 per cent higher, thanks to ‘’the on-going demand for new homes, the increased level of renovations to existing homes and those landlords looking to upgrade their rental properties to suit new codes,’' Faulding said.

However, work was scarce for science and technology (down 19 per cent), government and defence (down 15 per cent) and mining (down 12 per cent).

The best place for jobs growth in January was Tasman, up 7 per cent.

Compared with levels a year ago, the main cities had all seen jobs growth subside, led downwards by a 14 per cent fall in Auckland. Wellington was down 4 per cent and Canterbury 8 per cent.

But a number of horticultural or agricultural regions bucked the trend, particularly Gisborne where jobs ads were up 54 per cent year on year (albeit on small volumes).

Vacancies were up 15 per cent in the Manawatu, while Hawkes Bay, Tasman and Bay of Plenty were all up 12 per cent.