Countdown supermarkets offer investment opportunity

Two Countdown supermarkets are for sale in the growing Taranaki and Otago regions, providing a chance to secure a significant stake in one of New Zealand’s most coveted asset classes.

The recently developed properties in Mosgiel and Stratford are offered for sale with new 10-year leasebacks to Countdown, providing secure long-term income backed by an essential services tenant.

Woolworths New Zealand has appointed Colliers International to market the properties for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on March 10, unless one or both are sold earlier.

Blair Peterken, director of Colliers International’s Capital Markets team, said supermarkets were one of the safest and most attractive investments available today.

“As the world continues to be impacted by Covid- 19, supermarkets make for a counter- cyclical investment that allows investors to either hedge risk in an existing portfolio or provide a return on cash while maintaining a low risk profile.

Supplied Opened in 2015, Countdown Stratford has a gross lettable area of 2893 sqm on an 8399-sqm freehold site with 129 car parks.

“Whether purchased individually or together, these properties for sale represent a rare chance to build a significant stake in this sought-after asset class, with the added security of a blue chip ASX-listed tenant,”

Countdown Stratford opened in the growing Taranaki township in 2015.

Benet Carroll, director of Colliers Taranaki, said that it is located at 21a/27 Broadway, is close to the town centre and commands 90m of frontage to State Highway 3. It has a gross lettable area of 2893 sqm on an 8399-sqm freehold site with 129 car parks.

Dean Collins, director of Colliers Dunedin, said Countdown Mosgiel, which opened in 2017, occupies a prominent site on the town’s main road at 55 Gordon Road.

It has a gross lettable area of 3331sqm on a 12,124-sqm site with 174 car parks.

Both properties are on new 10-year leases to Woolworths New Zealand, a subsidiary of General Distributors, trading as Countdown.

Each lease has 10 rights of renewal of five years each, extending occupation through to 2081.

Supplied Purchased together, Countdown Mosgiel (pictured) and Countdown Stratford, could return close to $1.659 million of geographically diversified income.

Peterken said that both properties were recently developed and benefit from A-grade seismic ratings, high-profile locations, and dominance in the catchments within their respective markets.

Countdown Stratford returns $705,000 plus GST in net annual rent (approx.), while Countdown Mosgiel returns $954,557plus GST, (approx.).

Purchased together, the properties would return close to $1.659 million of geographically diversified income, split 45 to 55 per cent between the North and South Islands respectively.

Peterken said investors would be attracted by the strength of tenant covenant.

“Woolworths New Zealand Limited is a subsidiary of Woolworths Group Limited – an ASX top-10 listed company that is the largest retail group in Australasia.

Peterken said both Countdown supermarkets represented an opportunity to invest in regional New Zealand.

“As property yields continue to compress in Auckland, investors are increasingly looking to the provinces for better returns.

“These two Countdowns tick all the boxes with growth locations, long leases, strong tenant covenant, and a sought-after asset class. Add one or both to your cart today.”