Final freehold development site in Wynyard Quarter on market

Resource consents for the Wynyard Quarter, Auckland, freehold site allow for a 52,000 square metre development of 434 apartments as well as retail.

The last freehold development site in Wynyard Quarter is available for sale, presenting an opportunity to deliver a premium mixed-use development in the fastest-growing commercial and residential precinct of the Auckland CBD.

Spanning an entire city block at the corner of Beaumont, Pakenham, Daldy and Gaunt Streets, the 9793 square metre property comprises a level, regular-shaped site across five freehold titles.

It is situated close to the waterfront at the heart of Wynyard Quarter, the home to many of New Zealand’s largest and highest-profile corporations, as well as apartment developments, hotels and hospitality providers.

The site benefits from a resource consent allowing for a 52,000sqm development of 434 apartments and retail over multiple buildings with varying heights up to 46m.

Existing improvements include multiple buildings with a range of tenants, providing an approximate total passing income of $1,144,047 while a new owner makes plans to unlock the site’s potential. Demolition clauses in the leases allow a new owner to commence redevelopment as suits.

Colliers International’s Capital Markets team has been appointed to seek a new owner for the property at 121 to 135 Beaumont Street and 184-200 Pakenham Street West, Wynyard Quarter.

SUPPLIED/Supplied The 9793 square metre freehold property spans an entire block between Beaumont, Pakenham, Daldy and Gaunt Streets in the Wynyard quarter, Auckland.

It is offered for sale by way of an international expressions of interest campaign. The first stage of the two-stage campaign closes at 4pm on Thursday 25 February, unless the site sells earlier.

Peter Herdson, national director of capital markets at Colliers International, said opportunities to acquire freehold development land of this scale, and in such a sought-after location, are rare. The site’s appeal is further consolidated by its existing resource consent, providing options for a new owner to either develop now or land-bank with holding income.

“This is the largest freehold development site available anywhere in the Auckland CBD, and the very last freehold development site in Wynyard Quarter,” said Herdson.

“While much of the CBD’s waterfront land is on leasehold tenure, this site offers the significant advantage of five freehold titles with generous zoning, providing for a range of intensive mixed-use development options.”

The site for sale is zoned Business City Centre and Wynyard Precinct B, providing for a range of uses including commercial, residential, retail, entertainment and hospitality.

The consent provides for a comprehensive residential-led redevelopment spanning the entire city block. It comprises six new buildings, between three to 13 storeys high, including 344 apartments, 90 serviced apartments and 3845sqm of ground floor retail and 505 basement car parking spaces.

Richard Kirke, International Director with Colliers’ Capital Markets team, said Auckland remains a sought-after investment location with investors particularly keen on residential development land.

“Residential construction activity in Auckland is forecast to reach $12.2 billion by 2022, an increase of 28 per cent from 2018 levels,” said Kirke.

“The Auckland office market continues to represent good value, with a 5.1 per cent yield spread over 10-year bonds, the highest in a major APAC market.

“The Wynyard Quarter site for sale has immense appeal, given its sought-after location, freehold titles, resource consent, holding income and Auckland’s solid demand for new housing.”