Red roses more expensive this Valentine's Day as Covid-19 impacts imports

Red roses for Valentine’s Day could be more expensive this year as florists have had to pay at least 30 per cent more for the flower.

Auckland flower delivery company Wild Poppies manager Connie Thompson said prices for imported red roses from India and Columbia had increased by about 30 or 40 per cent due to Covid-19.

“It's quite a significant jump for us especially because of the large numbers of flowers we supply. We have to put the margins up without upsetting customers,” Thompson said.

She said the cost of importing Wild Poppies’ packaging had also increased which affected its price hike.

Thompson said the prices of Wild Poppies’ most popular Valentine’s Day gifts – the single red rose, which was priced at $50 and a boxed dozen at $180 – had gone up about 10 per cent on last year.

One of the country’s largest rose growers is Van Lier Nurseries. Business manager Joanne Hurley said Covid-19 had had a noticeable impact on the business.

unsplash The price of red roses has increased due to higher import costs as Covid-19 affects supply.

“Trying to meet the demand this time of year has been hard anyway, but it has been exacerbated by the fact there [are] limitations on imports.” Hurley said.

“There are also fewer growers in New Zealand. Roses are a hard work crop and when we’re competing with imports, it’s hard for local growers to make a return on product,” she said.

Best Blooms owner Jo-Ann Moss said on Friday she spent about 50 per cent more than last year at the flower auction for red roses.

Moss wouldn’t disclose how much she paid for the red roses but said the business had to raise its prices to cover the costs of the roses and higher delivery charges, as Valentine’s Day was on a Sunday this year.

She said sales had been steady, but expected the business to meet its average of about 700 orders.

SUPPLIED Bouqo founder Vanisha Narsey says florists were getting creative to ensure they didn’t run short of red roses this Valentine’s Day.

Vanisha Narsey, owner of online flower boutique Bouqo, said florists on her platform had created mixed arrangements of red and pink roses and flowers to avoid falling short on red roses.

Narsey said there was also a trend towards customers choosing other flowers that might have greater personal significance to them, over the classic red rose for Valentine’s Day.

“We had a customer buy sunflowers to be delivered to his wife for Valentine’s Day and his son helped him with the purchase,” Narsey said.

She said florists were also using the day to sell roses packaged with cakes and personalised messages with bouquets.

Blush director Kelly Karam said Covid-19 had increased the price of most imported flowers, not just red roses.

supplied Blush owner Kelly Karam at Commercial Bay

Karam said sales were off to a slower start than previous years as Valentine’s Day was on a Sunday this year.

“Valentine’s Day is always busier on a week day because we get deliveries sent to work, and it’s more visible.”

But Karam said she expected Friday and Saturday to be the busiest days.

“We do expect to sell out by Saturday with the last minute orders coming in this evening. As we pre-order it’s a real gamble, you live on a knife-edge because you don’t want too few or to end up with too many.”

Alternatives to red roses this Valentine’s Day: