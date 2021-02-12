Business travellers need Covid-19 vaccine too, says chamber of commerce

Residents of the Pullman Hotel MIQ facility celebrate Christmas. Difficulty getting a spot in an MIQ facility is proving increasingly detrimental to exporters, a business group says.

A business group has called for Covid vaccines to be made available to those involved in critical business travel.

The Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce welcomed the news that Pfizer vaccines are due in the country next week, with 12,000 border workers, their families, healthcare workers and aged care patients being among the first to get them.

Vaccination of the wider population is set for the second half of the year.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that border workers will begin receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from February 20.

Chief executive Leann​ Watson said the certainty was good news from a health and a business perspective, but she would also like to see the definition of essential workers widened.

‘’We would like to see the rollout also take into account international business travellers, where international travel is a critical part of the business, such as exporters and highly specialised staff.'’’

Watson said it was also important to think about the quarantine re-entry process, due to the restricted number of spots available through the MIQ programme, and the high cost involved and the long wait time for available spots.

‘’For exporters, this is causing very real limitations on their ability to operate.

‘’We have also heard of businesses that need to send specialised staff with key machinery overseas but are hamstrung by both the MIQ system and the unreliability of ongoing freight disruptions and supply chain congestion.’’

David White/Stuff Congestion at the Ports of Auckland is starting to make some businesses think twice about coming here, a freight forwarding group says.

Chris Edwards, chairman of the Custom Brokers and Freight Forwarders Association, told Stuff that clogged ports in both New Zealand and other parts of the world, particularly the United States, continued to impact on business.

‘’We are telling our US import & export customers to expect significant disruption until at least the end of the second quarter – already I know of one major importer who has cancelled a promotion in the New Zealand market due to these issues of unreliability.’’

Watson called for a sophisticated border management process which gave timely access to importing ‘’critical skilled talent’’ and to business travellers and for foreign students.

But businesses needed to play their part by adopting a Covid-19 operational health and safety plan to avoid another lockdown, she said.

‘’We look forward to working with the Government to provide good science and evidenced-based information around the vaccination to all employers to pass on to their employees, to ensure they are able to make well-informed decisions about the vaccination.’’