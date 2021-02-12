South Port reports after tax profit of $6.1m for first half of year

South Port have recorded a “reassuringly strong" profit for the first have of the financial year it's chairman says.

Record container throughput and higher returns from cold storage have contributed to South Port recording a profit of $6.1 million in the first half of the financial year.

Revenue for 1H21 was $23.3m, up 8.4 per cent from $21.6m in the same time period last year, and net profit after tax was $6.1 million, a 33 per cent lift in profitability and up from $4.6m at the same time last year.

South Port chairman Rex Chapman said of its various business activities, containers, cold storage and the marine operations were standout performers and the result was reassuringly strong.

“This result was secured based on the port’s bulk cargo volumes which were consistent with the corresponding period of 2019 and remain the backbone of the company’s cargo mix.”

READ MORE:

* Tiwai aluminium smelter to stay open until end of 2024

* South Port looks to expand harbour channel to allow for more cargo on boats

* Former Tiwai aluminium smelter boss 'angry' no deal done



Directors have declared a fully imputed interim dividend of 7.5 cents per share payable on March 8.

Also working in the port's favour was Rio Tinto's electricity agreement with Meridian Energy that allows New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter to continue to operate the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter until December 2024.

“This extension provides certainty to the port and the region for the next four years and will allow planning to start in earnest for a potential future without NZAS,” Chapman said.

NZAS represents approximately 30 per cent of South Port’s cargo flow and 20 per cent of net profit after tax, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff South Port chief executive Nigel Gear.

South Port’s Chief Executive Nigel Gear said “there was a pleasing increase in log volumes (+125,000) however other bulk cargoes were negatively impacted with fertiliser (-20,000), woodchips (-23,000) and NZAS cargoes (-70,000) all down from the prior half year.

Total cargo activity at the port was 1,720,000 tonnes compared with 1,687,000 tonnes in the prior year interim period.

Containerised cargo increased 28 per cent to 27,000 TEU (FY2020 21,000 TEU). The main increases were reflected in dairy, timber and refrigerated cargoes.

“International container supply chains have been significantly disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This has led to an increase in the transshipment and supply of empty containers through the Port as a result of a temporary reconfiguration of the Mediterranean Shipping Company’s Capricorn Service in New Zealand,” Gear said.

The company has also undertaken extensive consultation and completed several environmental assessments in preparation for an application for a resource consent for a channel improvement project which is expected to be lodged by March 2021.

It plans to remove the high spots within the channel to achieve a deeper draft to provide for a safer transit through the channel and increase the efficiency of loading vessels.