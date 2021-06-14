Kiwi rich lister Eion Edgar leaves behind 'enormous legacy' after death from cancer

Businessman and philanthropist Eion Edgar at his home in Queenstown.

Queenstown businessman and philanthropist Sir Eion Edgar helped make New Zealand a better place and has left a behind “an enormous legacy”, his family say.

The 76-year-old died on Monday afternoon, surrounded by family at his home in Queenstown – “his paradise”, his family said in a statement.

Edgar was chairman of investment company Forsyth Barr until his retirement in 2019, and was instrumental in driving the creation of its namesake stadium in Dunedin.

He was a former chancellor of the University of Otago, as well as director of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, chairman of the New Zealand Stock Exchange, and president of the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

In 2009, Edgar was made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to education, business, and sport.

As of 2016, he was on the National Business Review’s ‘Rich List’ as one of the richest men in the country, worth $130 million.

Edgar was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December. Doctors advised him that chemotherapy was unlikely to help, and he was given a life expectancy of two months.

In an interview with Stuff last month, Edgar said he wanted people to remember that he had been “able to contribute and make New Zealand a better place”.

“I've always said my aim in life is for everyone to owe me a favour. That says it all.”

“Eion was a dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend to many,” his family said on Monday.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Queenstown businessman and philanthropist Eion Edgar at his home with wife Jan and dog Poppy.

He was known for his generosity, kindness, and passion for business, sport, education, philanthropy and the arts.

“Eion had a positive impact on the lives of many New Zealanders across the vastly diverse causes, projects and businesses he supported so passionately,” they said.

“He was a leader in philanthropy in New Zealand and brought others along with him to amplify his impact and help make New Zealand a better place. He leaves behind an enormous legacy.”

In a statement, Forsyth Barr said the company was “deeply saddened to note that our former chairman, colleague, mentor and friend Sir Eion Edgar passed away”.

Simone Steele/Supplied Sir Eion Edgar and Richie McCaw at the Halberg Awards at Sky City Grand in 2012.

Edgar started Forsyth Barr in 1972 and was with the company for nearly 50 years.

“Eion always wanted the best for the firm and encouraged everyone to take the opportunities and enjoy what we do. He loved Forsyth Barr and seeing the firm develop,” the company’s statement said.

His contributions to business, sports, the arts and the community “tell the story of someone who loved life, always wanted to get involved and who was incredibly generous with his time”.

“New Zealand has lost a truly iconic and visionary leader,” the company said.

“Eion lived life to the fullest. We deeply mourn his passing ... but we celebrate an amazing life and an amazing man who gave it his all.”

Queenstown mayor Jim Boult said he was struggling to take in the news.

“Personally, I will miss him enormously, he has been a mentor and a true friend, so personally I am very upset at his passing.”

Supplied Sir Eion Edgar and Lady Jan Edgar.

Boult said the pair met in 1984 and Edgar had been a “near and very dear friend” ever since.

“He was a person who had time from everyone, if you had a problem, he would have time to hear about it.”

Edgar and his wife had made huge philanthropic contributions and encouraged others to do the same, Boult said.

“He was just a good Kiwi bloke with excellent values, loved everything about Kiwi life, loved his rugby and cricket and he just really wanted to leave the world a better place than it was.”

Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson said Edgar's energy, drive and generosity had been “truly immense”.

“He leaves a tremendous legacy and on behalf of all New Zealanders, I would like to extend my thanks for everything he has done and how this has benefited people and communities.”

Ross Setford Businessman and philanthropist Sir Eion Edgar had a great love for the Otago region.

Robertson said Edgar often reminded people they were both University of Otago graduates and shared a love for the region.

“Even as a young student president nearly 30 years ago I appreciated working with Sir Eion. We may not have agreed on everything, but he was always respectful and encouraging. I will miss him greatly.”

Edgar is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lady Jan Edgar, and his sons Jonty, Hamish and Adam.

Details of his funeral service would be released in due course, his family said.