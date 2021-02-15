Zespri chairman accused of trying to intimidate regulator Kiwifruit NZ in 'threatening' and 'offensive' phone call

Bringing it all back home - Zespri shares kiwifruit pointers with Chinese growers. This video was first published in 2018.

Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron​ attempted to "browbeat” and intimidate industry regulator Kiwifruit NZ into "rubber-stamping" a contentious business deal in China, the regulator's chairwoman says.

The allegedly offensive and threatening phone call was documented by Kiwifruit NZ chairwoman Kristy McDonald​, QC, in a November letter.

Cameron did not respond to an interview request about his alleged conduct but, in a statement provided by Zespri, said he totally rejected the characterisation of the phone call.

The letter reveals the standoff between the Government-appointed regulator and Zespri, as the company sought quick approval for a deal aimed at stemming the unlicenced growing of SunGold kiwifruit in China.

Zespri signed the beginnings of a commercial arrangement with a Chinese state-owned firm late in 2020, in the hope of commercialising some of an estimated 4000ha of unlicensed SunGold kiwifruit being grown in China on vines that were stolen from the company.

Kiwifruit NZ (KNZ) three weeks ago declined Zespri's proposed project, a three-year trial run at buying and branding 1.95 million trays of counterfeit SunGold kiwifruit that is being grown in China on vines stolen from the company. Zespri says it will rework its proposal and again seek approval.

McDonald, when contacted on Sunday, declined to comment apart from saying: “I stand by what I said and the letter speaks for itself”.

In the November letter to Cameron and the Zespri board, obtained through the Official Information Act, McDonald said in a Friday evening phone call Cameron made comments that were “threatening both personally and to KNZ”.

She said he was attempting to “browbeat and intimidate me and KNZ into rubber-stamping Zespri's proposed activity without undertaking any proper assessment of it”.

Kristy McDonald, QC, is board chairwoman of Kiwifruit NZ and is described as "one of New Zealand's most senior female Queen's Counsel" by the kiwifruit industry regulator.

“What unfolded in your call to me was a series of threats, demands and accusations. I will say little more about your outburst as I suspect it was a reflection of poorly controlled emotion.”

McDonald said it appeared Cameron and Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson​ had since early in 2020 provided “misleading” advice that it would not seek to begin the China project until late-2021.

The company, on October 28, submitted a proposal that included supply agreements as early as November or December 2020, she said.

“Your comments that this is urgent, must be approved by Christmas and that we should not (you said ”must not”) use external expert advisers is remarkable,” McDonald wrote.

Cameron, according to the letter, said KNZ was being “legalistic”, “bureaucratic”, and “Wellington” – "whatever that might mean,” McDonald wrote. She said the statements were “ridiculous”.

“KNZ has not even considered the proposed activity yet you are most certainly getting well ahead of yourself in trying to control the outcome of a process that is not yours to control and has not even started.

“We will work as expeditiously as we can ... What we will not do is bow to threats, bullying and intimidation.”

Cameron, in a statement provided by Zespri’s communications team on Sunday, said he totally rejected the characterisation of the phone call and the allegations McDonald’s letter contained.

Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron has been on the board of the Kiwifruit giant since 2019.

“During the conversation I expressed dissatisfaction with KNZ’s process ... This followed a number of months of discussions with KNZ over the matter as we sought to inform them about the issue and our proposed way forward.

“We have worked hard to try and have an effective relationship with KNZ ... However, the opportunity to engage with the KNZ board has been restricted by KNZ, limiting our ability to hold constructive conversations about the trial.

“It also contributed to a lack of clarity on the regulatory process. Disappointingly our offers to meet with the KNZ chair to discuss the claims made in the letter have also been rejected.”

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Mathieson also received copies of the November letter.

Mathieson, in a November email to KNZ chief executive Geoff Morgan​ responding to the letter, asked for a meeting with McDonald, Cameron, Morgan and himself, saying “there are a number of points that have been clearly misunderstood here”.

Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson.

The meeting was declined, as Morgan said it was not necessary or helpful as KNZ considered the application.

“We will be sending you a letter in response,” Mathieson said. However, there was no written response to McDonald’s letter in the two months following.

Carol Ward, a member of Zespri’s executive team, said in a January letter to Morgan that “it is clear from the comments and feedback received the communication has not been satisfactory for either party”.

Zespri wants to trial the commercial arrangement with Chinese growers in the hope of commercialising some of an estimated 4000ha of unlicensed SunGold kiwifruit being grown in China.

The three-year trial has been touted both as a “win-win” for both Zespri and Chinese growers, and necessary to encourage the Chinese Government to enforce Zespri’s rights over the SunGold product.

KNZ in January decided Zepsri’s proposal was "more than low risk" to the interests of kiwifruit growers, and therefore did not meet a regulatory threshold for approval.

As Zespri has a state-sanctioned monopsony, a form of monopoly, on the export and marketing of New Zealand-grown kiwifruit, it must seek permission from KNZ or the industry’s 2792 growers to operate outside its legal mandate.

MPI declined to comment.