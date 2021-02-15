Hospitality and tourism businesses feel the brunt of sudden lockdown

Hospitality, tourism and events businesses are reeling from the sudden ramping up in alert levels and the economic ripples are spreading across the country.

Although Auckland will bear the brunt of its shift to Alert Level 3, the impact is spreading well beyond its boundaries as residents cancel travel plans.

Several conferences, including one on crisis readiness, have been postponed as has a major trade show that was due to open in Auckland on Monday morning with about 6000 people expected to attend.

The Art Deco Festival in Napier has also cancelled its opening day events on Wednesday and Queenstown tourism operators are fielding cancellations from Aucklanders unable to travel.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland is back into alert level 3 lockdown with workers urged to work from home, once again hitting hospitality in the CBD.

Restaurant Association chief executive CEO Marisa Bidois said the announcement of a return to levels 2 and 3 was a major blow for an industry already struggling to recover from the impact of border closures, and the change in alert levels was “incredibly difficult” to manage.

“Many businesses will have stocked up on food for the days ahead and will now incur wastage costs on top of significantly reduced revenues.”

However, the industry would far rather a short time at level 3 than extended closure periods seen in other parts of the world, and Bidois said she hoped if alert levels allowed, businesses could return to full service by next weekend.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Cafe and restaurants face significant losses from food wastage as customers stay home and domestic travel is curtailed.

Good Group chief executive Russell Gray said the lock down is a disaster for the company’s 14 restaurants and bars in Auckland and Queenstown.

Gray, also a Hospitality NZ board member, is calling on the government to immediately re-introduce a wage subsidy to support hospitality and tourism businesses badly affected by the latest closure.

“They should be pushing the button today and making it available to businesses that have been suffering the sort of loses we have been talking about.”

The new “normal” was about a 50 to 60 per cent drop in business for Queenstown businesses and about a 30 per cent drop for those in Auckland, he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington hospitality business owner Paul Retimanu is among those struggling to adapt to the sudden change in alert levels.

Wellingtonian Paul Retimanu agreed about the need for a wage subsidy.

“At the moment it’s retroactive, they’re telling us wage subsidies will come after seven days, but who is going to cover it for the next seven days?”

Retimanu noticed an immediate impact on his venues, which include the Wharewaka Function Centre, and although things had been going quite well with a number of events in the city, Sunday night’s announcement changed everything.

“The taps just turned off.”

Retimanu said the majority of bookings were being cancelled outright or were postponed indefinitely, due to the uncertainty over what could come next.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said she understood and supported the health crisis response but felt that it was disproportionate, and the needs of the hospitality industry weren’t been taken seriously, she said.

“As we keep going in and out of lockdown, it really is our sector that gets hit the hardest,” she said.

supplied/Stuff The EMEX engineering, machinery and electronics trade show at the Auckland Show Grounds waspreparing to welcome about 6000 visitors over three days from Monday, but the whole event has been postponed for a second time leaving 190 disappointed exhibitors.

The EMEX trade show at the Auckland Show Grounds is a casualty of the change in alert level, and 190 exhibitors from all over the country who had set up stalls had to hurriedly dismantle them.

XPO Exhibitions managing director Brent Spillane said it was the second time the fortieth engineering, machinery and electronics trade show had been postponed as a result of Covid-19, and technicians had worked late into the night powering down the high tech equipment on display.

“Some of it is 40 tonnes and more, and we have special cranes to insert these machines, then they're calibrated ready for the opening.”

Supplied The shift to Alert Levels 2 and 3 is leading to the postponement of conferences and events around the country. (File photo)

Under Alert Level 2 event venues can have up to 100 people within any defined space while maintaining 1 metre physical distancing, but even if events meet those standards, lack of Auckland delegates is an issue.

Business Events Industry Aotearoa chief executive Lisa Hopkins said an Auckland conference for 500 people scheduled for Tuesday had been postponed, as had a smaller event in the capital on Thursday.

“There were 200 going to the one in Wellington, but they had a sizeable number going from Auckland.”

Hopkins said no one disputed the need for the lockdown, but the fallout from it went far beyond conference venues to include their suppliers, transport, and other hospitality outlets that would have benefited from guests eating out.

“It’s the knock on effect we’re seeing. It’s revenue for Air New Zealand, it’s taxis, it goes on and on.”

Supplied Queenstown tourism operators may find they have more empty seats as Aucklanders are forced to stay at home.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said the level change was another piece of bad news for the tourist destination, and Aucklanders were already abandoing plans for trips south.

“It makes an already bad situation even worse. It's the right thing for Government to do, but we're paying the price down here for it.

Queentown conference and event organiser Rob Stewart-McDonald is on tenterhooks, waiting to see if Auckland’s Alert Level 3 runs beyond Wednesday because most of his customers are from the Auckland region.

His company HQNZ has an event for 50 people scheduled for Friday, with a further three the following week, and between them they would bring 250 people to Queenstown at a time when every customer counted.

“About 70 per cent of the money that comes through our door is spent with other Queenstown businesses.

“February was going to be our biggest month for the first six months of the year, and the business had seven months of zero revenue last year.”

Stewart-McDonald said conference and event-goers frequently took part in tourist activities, so the impact of losing them went well outside the hospitality sector where some operators were already shifting to opening three nights a week.