Supermarkets call on shoppers to 'do the right thing' — scan and shop normally

Supermarkets are calling on shoppers to “do the right thing” by shopping normally and scanning the Covid-19 QR code after a rush immediately following the Alert Level 3 announcement for Auckland on Sunday evening.

Scanning the code is voluntary and can not be enforced, however, supermarkets have put staff at the door encouraging shoppers to sign in.

“It’s up to all Kiwis to do the right thing, and it’s really clear how vital it is to have these records,” a Countdown spokeswoman said.

Almost immediately after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that Auckland would move to level 3 and the rest of the country to level 2, customers numbers spiked at supermarkets, including Countdown and Foodstuffs-owned Pak ‘n Save and New World.

Countdown staff had worked overnight to implement physical distancing and extra hygiene measures after the announcement, the spokeswoman said.

Getty Images Shoppers rushed to the supermarket after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the shift in alert levels.

“There is plenty of food and groceries for everyone, we’ve proven before that there’s no need to panic, and we just need to work together to help keep everyone safe and fed,” she said.

“Our biggest message is for customers to do the right thing and scan in whenever they’re in our stores”.

There had also been a noticeable increase in the demand for online shopping, she said.

Countdown reintroduced contactless delivery nationwide.

Each time there has been a shift into higher alert levels, supermarkets have faced a rush on stores and panic buying.

In March, supermarkets placed restrictions on essentials such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser and rice.

Social media users reported that some supermarkets stayed open past closing time on Sunday night to accommodate the sudden increase in customers.

Auckland University of Technology marketing senior marketing lecturer Jessica Vredenburg said the need to panic buy was being driven by uncertainty and the desire to regain control in uncertain times.

“We all woke up yesterday morning normally, we went to watch sailing or whatever and by 7pm all of a sudden everything changed,” she said.

“[Panic buying] gives us something to do to try and regain some sort of control.”

Shoppers were also being guided by the desire of self-preservation and herd behaviour, particularly when time to make a decision was limited, Vredenburg said.

./Stuff Auckland University of Technology marketing expert Jessica Vredenburg says panic buying is often driven by uncertainty.

“Seven pm was when we heard it, so we only had a matter of hours before it came into effect.”

Immediate deadlines reduced the ability to think rationally, she said.

Vrendenburg said time would reduce the level of panic buying as people became more accustomed to a new status quo.

A Foodstuffs spokeswoman said there were no food supply issues and customers should shop normally.

“Stores have a good handle on the products customers tend to gravitate towards during a lockdown, and thanks to the experience gained from previous lockdowns, supply on shelf is being carefully managed for key items such as baking products and toilet paper,” she said.

