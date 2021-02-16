Transit passengers and air crew are considered possible Covid-19 sources. How are they kept safe?

People have been lining up down the street to be tested at Papatoetoe High School after a student went to class, not knowing she had Covid-19.

As authorities scramble to try figure out how Covid-19 got into the community, Stuff reporter John Anthony looks at what rules govern two areas where the virus may have slipped through the cracks.

The source of New Zealand's latest resurgence of Covid-19 is still unknown, but a traveller in transit or an international air crew member are both possible candidates.

Authorities have locked down Auckland and moved the rest of the country to Alert Level 2 after three family members in a South Auckland household tested positive for what has turned out to be the more infectious British strain of the virus.

iStock Air New Zealand staff are mostly exempt from a 14-day isolation or quarantine period.

One of the cases works in the laundry department at airline catering company, LSG Sky Chefs, cleaning linen from planes arriving in New Zealand. However, her role was not airside, and did not require her to access Auckland International Airport, although some of her colleagues do.

Airside means any part of the airport that is inaccessible to the public but that is accessible to international arriving or international transiting passengers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said, because genome sequencing showed no link to a Covid-19 case in a managed isolation and quarantine facility (MIQ), transmission may have come from a passenger in transit at the airport or from international air crew.

“We’ll be reaching out to our international counterparts and airlines to match the sequencing we’ve had,” Ardern said.

Both air crew and transit passengers are governed by strict rules designed to reduce the risk of Covid-19 entering the community.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ As we've been reporting, genome sequencing has confirmed the three latest Covid-19 cases in the Auckland community are the more infectious UK strain.

INTERNATIONAL AIR CREW

All air crew arriving in New Zealand must follow what’s called the Air and Isolation and Quarantine Border Orders.

The rules stipulate that New Zealand-based international air crew must be tested for Covid-19 every seven days.

Air crew must move through a safe corridor at the airport to minimise contact with other arrivals.

Because of the importance of maintaining international air routes, New Zealand-based international air crew are mostly exempt from a 14-day isolation or quarantine period as long as they meet certain conditions in flight and during layovers, such as isolating with other crew members.

David White/Stuff Auckland International Airport is the only terminal travellers can transit through.

However, Air New Zealand crew returning to New Zealand from higher risk places, which at this stage includes Los Angeles and San Francisco, must self-isolate in a prearranged hotel for 48 hours.

In isolation, they undertake a medical examination and nasopharyngeal test (swab up the nose) for Covid-19.

Once a negative test is returned, they can leave the facility. If a positive test is returned, the worker is transferred to a quarantine facility.

Air New Zealand says several of its international destinations require Covid-19 testing of aircrew before departure, on arrival, or both, including Hong Kong, China and Samoa.

The rules are different for overseas-based air crew. They are required to stay in a managed isolation facility and self-isolate for the duration of their layover while in New Zealand.

They can only leave the facility prior to their flight departing.

They must observe all MIQ requirements including using transport provided by MIQ to go to and from the facility, and they must not be transported alongside other international arrivals.

In most circumstances, air crew are not required to undergo testing for Covid-19 unless they wish to leave Managed Isolation after 14 days and enter the community.

Overseas-based air crew who remain airside in the airport terminal are exempt from staying in Managed Isolation while in New Zealand.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Minister of Health Minister Chris Hipkins has described the air border is “a complex ecosystem”.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says New Zealand-based crew are treated differently from overseas-based air crew because the risk of Covid-19 transmission is different for the two groups.

New Zealand-based air crew spend only a short time overseas, wear PPE in-flight, and have strict controls on where they can go while on the ground to avoid interaction with others.

“This means they have a very low risk of being exposed to Covid-19.”

Overseas-based crew who layover here normally live in other countries which may have much higher rates of Covid-19, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Associate health minister Dr Ayesha Verrall explains why the UK variant of Covid-19 is different to what New Zealanders saw last year.

PASSING THROUGH

Travellers that pass through New Zealand on their way to another country are transit passengers.

Transit passengers can only travel through Auckland International Airport, where they must stay in the transit area of the airport or onboard their aircraft.

Normally they must spend fewer than 24 hours in transit in New Zealand, but this is subject to change at short notice due to Covid-19 Alert Levels.

New Zealanders, Australians and New Zealand temporary visa holders can transit freely.

Other transit passengers must hold either a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) or a transit visa.

Passengers needing an NZeTA must request one before they travel if they:

Hold a passport from a country on the list of transit visa waiver countries

Are a citizen of a country on the list of visa waiver countries and territories

Or hold an Australian permanent resident visa that allows them to return to Australia from overseas

Or regardless of nationality, their immediate or final destination after transiting New Zealand is Australia, and they hold a visa issued by the Australian government to enter Australia

Or regardless of nationality, they are travelling from Australia – including a person who began their journey outside Australia

Auckland International Airport says if transit passengers are not on an aircraft, they must stay within its new transit lounge, or “health management zone”, which is available for all flights arriving into Auckland.

Transit passengers are processed through entirely separate areas of the terminal from passengers departing New Zealand.

SUPPLIED Auckland International Airport transit passengers are processed through entirely separate areas of the terminal from passengers departing New Zealand, including passengers departing to Australia when quarantine-free arrangements apply.

The lounge has reduced facilities and services due to Covid-19 restrictions and does not have smoking area.

Passengers must stay there until their flight is announced through the PA system. When called for boarding they are transported by bus to their aircraft.

The lounge is in Auckland Airport's international terminal which is a separate building from its domestic terminal.

All arrivals to New Zealand not in transit must enter 14 days of compulsory Managed Isolation.