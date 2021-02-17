Fletcher Building lifts first-half profit 48%; pays dividend

Fletcher Building is starting to see the benefits of a restructuring, lifting its first-half profit.

Fletcher Building first-half profit jumped 48 per cent as the country’s biggest construction firm trimmed down its business to make it more profitable.

Net profit rose to $121 million in the six months to the end of December, from $82m in the same period last year, the company said. The profit includes $86m of one-time charges for restructuring and its Australian Rocla concrete business.

Chief executive Ross Taylor has been turning around the business since he took over in late 2017 after it lost millions on major construction projects under the watch of previous chief Mark Adamson. However that turnaround was dealt a setback by Covid-19 disruptions last year, which prompted Taylor to reduce the size of its business, cutting 1500 jobs and posting a $196m annual loss.

Taylor said on Wednesday that the business outlook is now improving.

”Our strong (first-half) results reflect good progress made on our strategy to drive consistent performance and growth,” he said. “The improved earnings and profitability are the outcome of initiatives undertaken over the past three years to improve operating disciplines and efficiencies across the group.”

Fletcher’s operating profit rose 47 per cent to $323m, exceeding its forecast for 305m to $320m. The company expects full-year operating profit of $610m to $660m.

Supplied Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor says the company is on track to reduce costs by $150m this financial year.

Market factors, including volume, share and price, contributed 15 per cent to the profit improvement, but the large share of the gains was a result of strategic improvements in operating efficiency, Taylor said.

Its operating profit margins lifted to 8.1 per cent from 5.5 per cent, with improvement across all operating divisions. Its core New Zealand business, which includes building products, distribution and concrete, lifted margins to 11.3 per cent from 8.8 per cent. In Australia, the margin edged up to 3.7 per cent from 2.4 per cent.

Taylor attributed the improvement to price disciplines, targeted market share gains, consolidation and automation of manufacturing and supply chains and a more efficient overhead cost base.

He said the company is on track to reduce gross costs by at least $150m for the full year.

Fletcher improved its balance sheet in the first half. It generated $416m of spare cash, from just $12m in the same period last year, and paid down $228m of debt over the six-month period.

Revenue edged up 1 per cent to $3.99 billion.

./Stuff Fletcher Building says growth in the New Zealand residential sector is offset by softer demand in commercial sector, and mixed condtions in infrastructure in both New Zealand and Australia.

“We have seen a broadly stable market environment,” Taylor said. “Growth in the New Zealand residential sector has been offset by softer demand in commercial and mixed conditions in infrastructure in both New Zealand and Australia.”

In contrast to its previous guidance, Fletcher said it would pay a first-half dividend of 12 cents per share on March 24.

The company didn’t pay dividends last year to preserve funds as part of an agreement with its lenders as construction projects were impacted by Covid-19 lockdowns. It had previously said it expected to resume paying dividends when it announces its full-year profit.

“Given the strength of the group’s performance and balance sheet, the company has been able to put in place an updated banking agreement with its lenders which allows the company to pay an interim dividend and retains the more favourable covenant levels until June 2021,” it said.

The board also expects to pay a final dividend, it said.