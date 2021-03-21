Busy shoppers buying back their time with subscriptions

Time poor shoppers are buying back their freedom with subscription services.

From movies, to meals, to toothbrushes and toilet paper, there is a growing number of ways shoppers can avoid heading to the stores.

Architect Michael Parr says much of his daily life involves some sort of subscriptions, from software at work, to entertainment at home and My Food Bag.

Buying by subscription boils down to increased productivity, Parr says.

“It saves you time, and you are getting a better result, from someone who knows what they are doing,” he says.

The only thing missing is a subscription service for essentials to bypass the need to ever go to the supermarket.

Supplied Architect, Michael Parr subscribes to Asuwere, a men's clothing subscription company. He says it bypasses the need for him to go out and shop for clothes.

Parr takes care of his wardrobe with a clothing subscription box from Asuwere, after returning home from London in late 2019.

Asuwere founders,brothers Sam Hickey and Noah Hickey, tout their business as the men’s clothing equivalent of My Food Bag, offering a monthly subscription of men’s fashion.

“Asuwere appealed to me because I have this area of my life, clothing, and I often neglect it,” Parr says.

“The pressure builds up and the issue becomes so big that once a year, or once every two years, I try and do a big shop and solve it all at once. That usually results in lots of bad decisions and lots of money spent and all sorts of anxiety.”

Getting clothes by subscription means that items often arrive as you need them, he says.

Over lockdown last year, track pants were part of the subscription.

“It was a small but profound thing for me because I have bothered to invest in a pair of track pants.”

A subscription like this might not make sense to people who think about their clothes, but Parr say sit offers him a way to get what he needs with minimal effort.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Brothers Sam and Noah Hickey are the owners of Asuwere, a monthly subscription service.

“I know it might sound trite but a lot of the things I get, I wouldn’t have thought I needed, but then I get them, and they become staples that I wear every day.”

Sam Hickey spent several years here and overseas designing menswear for the likes of Huffer before launching Asuwere.

“I spent the time gaining a better understanding of what men want, which is more clean cut good quality staples, but they didn’t necessarily want to shop for them,” he says.

Asuwere clothing costs $99 a month. Customers can select their item out of two options, for example a linen shirt or running shorts, with varied colour options.

“You can build your own fit-for purpose wardrobe, or you can leave it to us to guide you in the direction you need.”

The name, Asuwere, comes from the idea that customers can carry on with their lives and the company will take care of the rest, Noah Hickey says.

Asuwere also has a store in Commercial Bay, Auckland, but buying the items via subscription ends up being cheaper.

SUPPLIED My Food Bag was set to listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges on March 5.

Four out of five consumers subscribe to some sort of service or product, according to a recent survey results from Zuora, a subscription management software developer.

The survey of more than 13,000 adults from 12 nations revealed that China had the highest percentage of subscribers at 89 per cent, followed by Spain and Italy. New Zealand ranked 5th.

Zuora general manager for New Zealand and Australia, Marc Gagne, says the results demonstrate that New Zealanders have enthusiastically made subscriptions a part of their lives over the last several years.

“Five years ago, less than 60 per cent of New Zealanders said they subscribed to a service. The fact that this figure is now at 80 per cent shows that a very major shift has taken place,” Gagne says.

Part of the reason why New Zealanders have been so quick to embrace subscriptions is that New Zealand businesses have led the way in the sector.

Meal kit delivery service My Food Bag listed on the sharemarket on March 5, valued at $450 million.

The company has been viewed as the Kiwi darling of food delivery services, founded in 2013 by Cecilia and James Robinson, fronted by celebrity chef Nadia Lim and backed by former Spark chief executive Theresa Gattung.

However, the market is becoming increasingly saturated with local and international competitors.

There are no hard figures on the number of people signed up to the wide range of meal kit subscriptions on offer. But research company, Canstar, estimates that about a third of New Zealanders have used a meal kit delivery service in the last 12 months, based on its yearly customer satisfaction survey.

“To qualify, they needed to have purchased and used a meal kit delivery service within the last 12 months. While this is not an absolute picture of usage, it does suggest just under a third of Kiwis have tried a meal kit.”

While lots of people have tried food subscriptions, there has also been a high number of people giving up the service within the first year.

Retail expert Juanita Neville-Te Rito says subscription businesses are hard work and can face a lot of customer churn.

In the United States, HelloFresh recorded an 83 per cent churn rate in the 6 months after customers subscribed, according to research completed by Emory University marketing lecturer Daniel McCarthy.

SUPPLIED Retail expert Juanita Neville-Te Rito says subscriptions need to solve a customer problem or offer a real benefit.

According to documents produced for its sharemarket listing, My Food Bag had a churn rate of about 40 per cent over the last 12 months.

“Most consumers hit ‘cancel’ on subscription services well before one year, with the average time being 125 days,” Neville-Te Rito says.

The best subscription models solve a real customer problem, she says.

Alternatively they provide a significant benefit to the customer, such lower cost, or a significant friction point, for example convenience.

“There are many business who think ‘how cool. If someone signs-up to a subscription of my coffee beans, fruit box etcetera, then their behaviour will mean I always have them’,” she says.

However, customers do like change, a little twist, with products that don’t add significant benefit to their lives, Neville-Te Rito says.

“It’s too easy to want a change, hence churn becomes really high. The best subscription business models not only constantly acquire new customers but provide innovation to expand their offer with existing customers.”

Fraser Hanson, general manager of Smartass, a subscription-based toilet paper company, says the rise of online shopping had boosted subscription services.

The company launched four years ago.

“It’s all about making people’s lives easier,” Hanson said.

During lockdown, there was a jump in interest in Smartass’ products as other retailers struggled to keep shelves stocked, he said.

Supplied Subscription toilet paper company, Smartass, saw a big increase in subscribers over the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Having everything online, paid for by credit card keeps things really simple. And the benefit of the subscription is you do save a bit of money.”

Smartass offers customers a 10 per cent discount for subscribing.

Consumer behaviouralist Sommer Kapitan says there are two main categorisations of subscriptions, shared access to goods and time savers.

Streaming services like Netflix come under the category of shared access to mutually owned goods.

“So, I don’t have to go buy DVDs any more, or CDs or albums. I buy access to a digital service. I can consume it, but I don’t have to physically own or touch it,” she says.

“But some are just about convenience and that convenience is a driving factor. As the world gets more complex, marketers are trying to create solutions that give people their time back.”

Consumers use subscription services to buy back time, Kapitan says.

From a consumer psychology standpoint, using money to purchase back time has begun to offer greater satisfaction than before.

Supplied Auckland University of Technology senior marketing lecturer Sommer Kapitan says people are increasingly using subscription services to buy back time.

“We are facing a famine of time and all this pressure to get things done faster and faster, and so we are being given the opportunity to purchase our own leisure time back,” she says.

But whether people received the same buzz from subscriptions as they do from in-store shopping really depended on whether a person was a hunter-gatherer type or someone who just likes the reward itself, Kapitan says.

“My husband likes to get stuff, but he just doesn’t like to shop for it. So the process for him feels different than the outcome. For me, they are tied together. I really enjoy the hunt and the search,” she says.

“But shoppers were also getting the reward, the mood boost, with the package at the door.”

Kapitan says it is clear that subscription services are here to stay.

Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns had shown how easy and convenient the subscriptions services are for shoppers.

“Once you have started a habit, that’s easier to repeat,” she says.

“The door has been opened, and I don’t think it will be closing any time soon.”