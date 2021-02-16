Covid-19: Supermarkets urge staff and customers to wear masks, but can't enforce it

The country’s two largest supermarket chains are encouraging customers to “do the right thing by wearing masks” but admit that they have no way to enforce mask wearing.

Auckland is at Covid-19 alert level 3, while the rest of the country is at alert level 2.

At alert level 3, there is a high risk that the disease is not contained, and while masks are only mandatory on public transport and aircraft, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged their use in all public settings.

A spokeswoman for the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet said there was no requirement in the current Covid-19 Act Alert Level Order for people to wear masks other than on public transport.

“Therefore shop owners etc cannot require people to wear a mask under the current Order. However, a property owner could make it a condition of entry into their property and enforce it if they wish to,” she said.

Getty Images Supermarkets say they have no power to enforce mask-wearing in their stores.

A Stuff reporter visited Countdown Three Kings, in Auckland, and found it was a mixed bag with staff mask wearing.

Employees sorting click and collect orders and selling Lotto tickets weren’t wearing masks, nor was a staff member at the deli counter, a person stocking the dairy aisle or a checkout operator.

At Countdown Greenlane, the reporter viewed one staff member without a mask and another person stacking shelves with his mask around his chin.

A Countdown spokeswoman said the company couldn’t enforce mask-wearing with staff or customers.

“But we are strongly encouraging everyone to wear a mask or a face covering when in our stores and are providing masks for our team to wear along with educating them on how to wear a mask properly.”

Foodstuffs NZ’s head of corporate affairs, Antoinette Laird, said the company was working in accordance with Government guidelines, which advised the public to physically distance by two metres and wear masks.

“We strongly encourage customers to wear masks when shopping in our stores especially across the wider Auckland area.”

Lucy Xia/Stuff Northcote Taiping supermarket has put signage at the entrance to advise customers to mask-up before entering. (File photo)

Both supermarkets declined to comment on why it couldn’t enforce mask wearing from a health and safety standpoint.

Meanwhile, Stuff has spoken to staff at some Asian supermarkets in Auckland that show a firmer stance on mask wearing requirements for staff.

Eva Zhao, manager of Taiping Albany supermarket, said it had made mask wearing compulsory for staff since Covid-19 arrived in New Zealand last year.

She said the measure is put in place to protect staff and the public, and had been largely accepted by workers.

However, Zhao said the store had not enforced mask wearing on customers as there was not yet a Government requirement for it.

Despite that, she had observed 95 per cent of customers wearing masks, and said those who didn’t were reminded to wear one by staff.

Lucy Xia/Stuff Northcote Dahua supermarket displays signage to advise customers to mask-up before entering. (File photo)

The manager of Dahua Henderson supermarket said it had provided 3-4 masks to all employees daily since March last year.

She said most were cooperative but admitted they would not take enforcement action if staff resist.

In August, mask wearing was made compulsory for public transport at level 2 and above however, this rule didn’t extend to supermarkets and other retailers.

First Union retail, finance and commerce sector secretary, Tali Williams, said the responsibility for mask wearing fell on both customers and staff.

It was really important customers practice social distancing and mask wearing, and scanned the Covid Tracer app QR code.

“It’s the very least people could do, is protect the safety of community and workers by wearing a mask”

Williams said it was important masks were widely available for employees.

ROB STOCK/Stuff First Union retail, finance and commerce sector secretary Tali Williams says wearing masks is the minimum customers can do to protect their community and workers.

There needed to be in decent supply and everybody should be strongly encouraged to wear them, she said.

A Worksafe spokeswoman said it encouraged any worker who felt unsafe during work to discuss with their employers or raise concerns with Worksafe or the Unite against Covid-19 website.

Auckland University of Technology marketing senior marketing lecturer, Jessica Vredenburg, and senior lecturer in retailing Megan Phillips are examining how retailers communicate public health practices.

SUPPLIED Auckland University of Technology marketing expert Jessica Vredenburg says retailers have to balance visible signs of hygiene practices and customer comfort levels.

Vredenburg said there was a point where visible hygiene practices go from being reassuring to shoppers to being a threatening reminder of the pandemic.

“Seeing evidence such as sanitisers around, such as spray bottles and seeing someone clean, those are signals that the company was taking the virus seriously,” she said.

Seeing staff in masks could provide the same reassurance, she said.

However, under certain conditions masks and cleaning products could have a negative impact, making the virus more salient for customers, she said.

“Seeing all of these extra cues can be alarming and cause avoidance rather than approach for customers.”