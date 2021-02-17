Refining NZ makes big loss, review of import-only option 'well progressed'

Refining NZ was hard hit by lockdown, which saw demand for all types of fuel shrivel dramatically.

Refining NZ’s Marsden Point refinery may be edging closer to closing its refining functions after reporting a net loss of $198.2 million.

The result includes a previously announced non-cash impairment on its refining assets of $158m and compares with a small profit of $4.1m in the previous year to December.

Revenue fell 29 per cent to $245.7m.

The company said it was now ‘’well progressed’’ on assessing the potential option of closing its refining facilities and importing refined fuel instead.

READ MORE:

* Z Energy to withhold payments to Refining NZ amid dispute

* Refining NZ sends out further signals Marsden Point oil refinery may close

* Refinery closure would cost 1000 Northland jobs and push up fuel prices, says union



Refining NZ was hard hit by lockdown, which saw demand for all types of fuel shrivel dramatically.

But questions were hanging over the refinery beforehand, as a global oversupply of crude in the last two or three years has sent refined oil margins plunging.

For that reason, the company has been considering all its options, including whether to continue as a storage terminal for imported fuel only.

SUPPLIED Three oil companies, BP, Mobil and Z Energy, hold 43 per cent of the refinery.

Last year NZ Refining’s chairman Simon Allen underlined the seriousness of the company's situation, saying its investments had not delivered an acceptable return over the last decade and was no longer covering the cost of its capital.

Its current processing agreements with its three oil company shareholders were 25 years old, entered into in 1995.

Unions last year said that closing the refinery operations would have major impact on Northland’s labour market.

First Union organiser Justin Wallace said he had been advised that at least 90 per cent of the 1100 Northlanders whose work depended on the refinery, would lose their jobs if the refinery operation closed.

That included the company’s staff, which was then 400- strong, and 250 contractors, plus another 2400 workers outside the region whose companies supplied services to Marsden Point.

NZ Refining said Wallace’s figures on contractors were out of date and was closer to 150. It laid off 90 staff in December as it simplified operations.

More recently, the refinery has revealed that legal action has been taken against it by all three of its foundational oil company shareholders, BP, Mobil and Z Energy.

The three shareholders, who collectively hold about 43 per cent, are believed to be unhappy about the simplification arrangement, which Z Energy said was preventing customers like itself from having access to the refinery's full capacity.

Z, which supports a move to the import-only model, also said it was unhappy about the top-up ''fee floor payments'' which the three companies pay to keep the refinery going when margins fall.

Marsden Point is New Zealand’s only fuel refinery and was considered a strategic asset when it was set up 50 years ago.

But as refineries around the world close, Refining NZ has turned its eyes to its other functions.

One of its most valuable assets is the fuel pipeline it runs between Whangarei and Auckland.