Push for more hush and less noise pollution in national parks and wilderness areas

Advocates of more peace and quiet in National Parks and wilderness areas say now is the perfect time to act on noise pollution.

Federated Mountain Clubs (FMC) president Jan Finlayson said the Department of Conservation (DOC) was “sleep walking” over the noise issue, and this week’s report on sustainable tourism by Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton highlighted the need for action.

The report referred to noise 45 times, and made the case for preserving the “sense of wilderness and natural quiet” on the conservation estate.

Upton recommended DOC do more to prevent, limit, or impose conditions on commercial activities that generated significant noise pollution, and he wants the Civil Aviation Act amended so DOC’s requests for better controls on scenic flights over conservation lands and waters are properly considered.

Supplied Between 2010 and 2020, aircraft landings in the Westland Tai Poutini National Park over summer rose from 8000 to 11,252, and the park management plan allowed for up to 85 landings a day on the lower parts of Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers.

Finlayson said FMC had asked DOC to restrict flights over New Zealand’s wilderness areas to 3500 feet (1066 metres), other than for biodiversity work or emergency situations.

“We hope that given the spur of the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment's report that they will look at it afresh and decide it is a priority,” Finlayson said. “DOC needs to get a wriggle on.”

DOC’s heritage and visitors director Steve Taylor said flights over a number of wilderness areas were already restricted to minimise the impact on birds, and the department had talked to CAA last year about using further restrictions to protect natural quiet.

“CAA advised that they would expect the department to evaluate it against other options and engage with the aviation sector in doing so.”

Dulkara Martig/Stuff Federated Mountain Clubs has urged DOC to have flights over more wilderness areas kept above 3500 ft (1066 m). New Zealand has 11 wilderness areas covering more than 520,000 ha.

Taylor said more work was needed to understand the extent of the issue and determine if flight restrictions above wilderness areas were actually the most effective tool, and he had asked FMC for evidence of the problem.

The commissioner’s report said DOC had developed a “tranquillity mapping tool” to monitor flight paths and noise levels, but noise reducing practices by flight operators were voluntary and lack of monitoring made it difficult to assess their use.

Upton suggested limiting noise and visual pollution from sightseeing flights might mean restricting operations to particular times or days, and requiring use of noise-reducing technologies to create quiet periods for visitors to enjoy the conservation estate.

While the increased costs of more stringent environmental conditions would be unpopular with tourism operators, “it would be entirely consistent with the idea that businesses allowed the privilege of using public conservation lands and waters for commercial gain should do all they can to protect them from degradation.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Queenstown tourist company boss Mark Quickfall is feeling the responsibility of keeping staff employed while the borders remain closed.

Totally Tourism operates helicopter and fixed wing scenic flights on the West Coast and Milford Sound.

Owner Mark Quickfall said they had invested heavily in larger quieter aircraft, as well as assisting with DOC’s tranquillity mapping research.

While DOC has control over landings on the conservation estate, aircraft movements over 500ft come under CAA rules.

“Providing we meet regulations, we can fly aircraft where we wish, but we choose to be responsible and comply with agreed flight paths and behaviour,” said Quickfall.

“It’s not as though we’ve been disregarding these issues to date, we’ve been very, very conscious of them.

“Most general aviation operators are having discussions with their banks and shareholders, because our borders are closed right at the moment, noise is not a problem, what is a problem is survival.”

supplied Limiting scenic flights has been mooted as an option to reduce noise in sensitive conservation areas.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has made it clear he wants New Zealand to target higher value visitors when the borders reopen.

Environment advocate Peter Wilson said they were exactly the sort of people likely to want scenic flights, which had in the past been heavily promoted by Tourism New Zealand.

“They went out and marketed helicopter and scenic flights as an easy way to go and see New Zealand and of course when all the tourists came over, that’s what they wanted to do.

“It's also a form of fast tourism, the idea that you could come here for a week and see as much as possible, flying around making a lot of noise and burning a lot of carbon and then going home again.

“So we probably need to slow the tourism system down and that will probably mean fewer helicopters.”