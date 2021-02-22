Industrial landlord's profit falls with the smaller rise in the value of its properties in the year of Covid-19

Property For Industry chief executive Simon Woodhams says the company’s patient long-term approach was relevant even in a pandemic.

Leading industrial property landlord Property For Industry (PFI) has posted a 35 per cent fall in profit to $113.5 million, because of lower growth in the value of its properties.

The company’s investment properties rose in value by $72.5m in the year to December 31, 2020, substantially less than the $125.2m value growth in 2019.

The 4.7 per cent rise took its total property portfolio value to $1.63 billion. PFI has a nationwide portfolio of 95 properties leased to 149 tenants.

About a third of the uplift in valuation was due to rental growth. Low interest rates were helping to fuel demand for industrial property that continued to outstrip supply, contributing to the remaining two-thirds increase in values.

The leasing market for industrial property remained robust, with vacancy still at historically low levels. CBRE reported that Auckland prime industrial vacancy was at just 1.2 per cent, with secondary industrial vacancy at 1.7 per cent.

Chairman Anthony Beverley said the company performed “exceptionally well” in the testing conditions impacted by the pandemic. The company’s ability to access funds worked to its advantage.

“We took decisions on the basis of a well-defined strategy but retained the flexibility to change course. The board is pleased to have emerged well-placed to respond to opportunities as they arise. At the same time, we have grown cash returns for our investors while supporting those tenants most in need,” he said.

Supplied Property For Industry bought this nine-building industrial estate on Rosebank Road, Avondale, Auckland, for $65.55m in October 2020.

Chief executive Simon Woodhams said the annual result was robust.

“The company has a strong balance sheet, and our industrial property portfolio is in great shape, with forecast growth in rents.”

In 2021, it would continue the hunt for core industrial properties and had plans to redevelop sites it held at Bowden Road in Mount Wellington and Springs Road in East Tamaki.

The divestment of Shed 22 in Wellington following completion of seismic works would also be a priority, as was the restart of the build-to-lease development at 47 Dalgety Drive in Wiri.

In response to the risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020 PFI secured a new $50m liquidity facility from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and that had been extended to March 2022 and increased from $50m to $100m. The facility was in addition to the bonds and syndicated bank facility PFI already had in place.

Woodhams said the company’s patient long-term approach remained relevant even in a pandemic.

It had made significant progress on its strategy and would be soon 98 per cent industrial property.

It had invested $183m in core industrial property since the beginning of 2019, including in January 2021 the acquisition of industrial properties located at 670-680 Rosebank Road in Avondale, Auckland,

At the same time, $158m of non-core property had been divested, including the recently announced sale of the commercial mixed-use Carlaw Park properties in Parnell, Auckland, for $110m.

The company was now well-positioned to benefit from trends supporting long-term growth, such as e-commerce.

PFI will pay a fourth quarter cash dividend of 2.25 cents a share, up 0.10c a share from the dividend paid in 2019. The payment date is March 10.

That will take the total dividend for 2020 to 7.7 cents a share, an increase of 0.10c a share compared to 2019.

The company has lifted it forecast dividend for 2021 to 7.9c a share from 7.85c.