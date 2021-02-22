LSG Sky Chefs' sandwiches and meals to return to supermarket shelves after Covid-19 scare

Sandwiches and ready-to-heat meals from LSG Sky Chefs will return to some North Island supermarkets this week after they were withdrawn due to last week’s Covid-19 outbreak.

An employee of the airline laundry and catering company tested positive for Covid-19 on February 14, as part of the recent Auckland community cluster.

While catering primarily to airlines, LSG Sky Chefs also sells prepared food through Foodstuffs North IslandPak ‘n Save, New World and Four Square supermarkets.

LSG Sky Chefs launched its supermarket sandwiches and meals in the midst of the pandemic to help offset the loss of its when airlines business after they were largely grounded.

READ MORE:

* Could you really catch Covid-19 from laundry? The science of surface transmission

* Covid-19: Authorities probe link between community cases and December MIQ case

* Covid-19: All employees of LSG Sky Chefs test negative for coronavirus

* Covid-19: 14 close contacts of Papatoetoe High School community case test negative



A Foodstuffs North Island spokeswoman said government agencies had completed a comprehensive audit of LSG Sky Chefs’ food preparation areas after the Covid case was identified, allowing sales of its products to resume.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Ready-to-heat meals made by LSG Sky Chefs were pulled from North Island supermarket shelves in the aftermath of the February 14 community Covid-19 cases. The products are set to return this week.

Foodstuff North Island acted “out of an abundance of caution” in removing LSG Sky Chef products from it supermarkets while the company and government agencies worked to identify the unknown source of the Covid-19 outbreak, the spokeswoman said.

LSG Sky Chefs’ products will be restocked over the next week, the spokeswoman said.

LSG Sky Chefs has been approached for comment.

The February 14 community Covid-19 cases again raised questions about whether Covid-19 could be spread on surfaces.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that surface transmission “is not thought to be a common way that Covid-19 spreads”.

However, it states it is possible that a person could get Covid-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes.

To date, local authorities have investigated whether a man may have caught Covid-19 from touching a lift button. In another case, a rubbish bin may have helped transmit the disease.

RNZ Dr Michelle Dickinson says porous materials like fabric capture viruses, accelerating the destruction of the outer protective layer.

Nanotechnologist Dr Michelle Dickinson told Stuff on Saturday that it was highly unlikely for the disease to be transmitted in LSG Sky Chefs’ laundry.

Although very few studies have been done, previous studies on the avian flu virus found that porous materials capture viruses in their structure, drying them out.

This accelerates the destruction of the outer “protective envelope”, she said.

It is still unknown how the Auckland family was infected.