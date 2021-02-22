Shipping lines 'charging firms for containers they can't return'

Consumers end up footing the bill if firms are charged hire fees for shipping containers they can’t return, a freight association warns.

Foreign-owned shipping companies are insisting New Zealand businesses pay hire fees on empty shipping containers that firms are unable to return because of congestion at the shipping companies’ own depots, an industry association says.

Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Association (CBAFF) chief executive Rosemarie Dawson said some businesses had challenged the charges and refused to pay, only to have their shipping company then cancel their accounts.

The issue was costing some businesses “thousands of dollars”, she said.

”One of our members was invoiced $8800 in detention charges for a container.

“They will usually pass these costs on to their customer and, ultimately, those get past on to the consumer.”

Freight forwarders and trucking companies use an online system to book time slots to return empty containers to depots and in the past could usually arrange a drop off with an hour’s notice, she said.

But they were now frequently finding there were no available slots for four or five days, she said.

“Some shipping lines, irrespective of a company’s ability to ‘de-hire’ containers, are continuing to charge detention for businesses keeping their containers longer than they have been contracted for.”

Dawson said CBAFF was expecting advice later this week on whether the charges were legal.

Alexander Robertson/Stuff The Commerce Commission is anticipating a complaint over shipping line practices, but suggests it may not fall under its jurisdiction.

She said the Commerce Commission was aware of the situation, though CBAFF had not lodged a formal complaint.

“The challenge is the problem is immediate and Commerce Commission investigations typically take time,” she said.

A spokesman for the commission said it understood CBAFF was considering making a complaint, which the commission would assess “in the normal way” if it was received.

But it was “not clear that this is a matter that could fall within the Commerce Act or the Fair Trading Act for the commission to consider”, he added.

Dawson understood that the US Federal Maritime Commission had been considering similar issues and said CBAFF had asked the Transport Ministry to lobby for a six-month moratorium on detention invoices “until the empty container situation is alleviated”.

The ministry has scheduled an invitation-only workshop in Auckland on Monday to discuss the wider supply chain problems facing importers, exporters and shipping companies as a result of the Covid crisis.

Dawson expected the difficulties businesses were having returning empty containers would be one of the matters that would be raised at the workshop.

Stronger-than-expected consumer demand for goods along with a reduction in ship visits meant there were more empty containers than usual, she said.

The latter issue was expected to persist for months, she said.

Mark Scott, general manager of the New Zealand arm of shipping company CosCo, appeared hopeful a resolution would be found.

CosCo is understood not be one of the more aggressive businesses with regard to the charges.

All the congestion in the supply chain would be discussed at the ministry workshop on Monday and “hopefully some short-term solutions will come out of that”, Scott said.

“We need to make sure everyone has the ability to return their boxes.”

The situation varied from line to line, and from depot to depot, he said.