Far-right group threatened with legal action over use of Buy NZ Made trademark

A white supremacist group is being threatened with legal action after using the Buy New Zealand Made logo to promote its views.

The logo, featuring a kiwi and the words “New Zealand Made” in a coloured triangle, is trademarked by the Wellington-based Buy New Zealand Made campaign, which promotes locally-made products.

Local manufacturers pay an annual fee to display the licensed trademark.

On Wednesday, far-right group Action Zealandia updated its website to include a list of businesses its supporters could buy from to “support local”.

A link to the list, which includes TSB, Kiwibank and Whittaker’s among dozens of others, was then tweeted from the organisation’s account, illustrated with the Buy New Zealand Made logo.

SCREENSHOT White supremacist group Action Zealandia is being threatened with legal action after using the Buy New Zealand Made logo on its website without permission.

"As nationalists, it's vital to help create a stronger society. A way of doing this is to support goods that are manufactured in NZ,” the tweet said.

“This index is something we've created that exists as a resource for people to buy products that are NZ made.”

Action Zealandia describes itself as “a movement of young nationalists dedicated to the revitalisation of our people, culture, environment and community.”

Last year, a member of the group was arrested in relation to a terror threat made against Masjid Al-Noor in Christchurch.

In a reply to the tweet, the Buy New Zealand Made campaign rejected the organisation's use of its trademark, which also features in a banner accompanying the list, saying unauthorised use is liable to legal action.

“Any further illegal use of this trademark by Action Zealandia will be prosecuted. We are committed to equality and inclusion and reject racism or white supremacy in any form by anyone or group.”

But in a follow-up tweet, Action Zealandia said it had no trademark infractions and will not make any changes or “be bullied by empty threats”.

In a statement on Monday, Buy New Zealand Made executive director Ryan Jennings said the campaign condemns racism or white supremacy "in any form by any group or individual".

A complaint had been received regarding the unauthorised use of the trademark by Action Zealandia.

SUPPLIED Ryan Jennings, chief executive of the Buy NZ Made campaign, says it condemns racism or white supremacy "in any form”.

“Trademark breaches are identified and enforced rigorously to protect the rights of licence holders and the standing of New Zealand's brand,” Jennings said.

“We have communicated to the organisation they have not been granted a licence to use Kiwi trademark and risk legal action by continuing to display it.”

Under New Zealand law, the owners of intellectual property rights, including trademarks, can take civil action in response to alleged infringement.

The Copyright Act and the Trade Marks Act also contain a range of criminal offences, including for copyright infringement and counterfeiting of registered trademarks.

Conviction can result in up to five years imprisonment or a fine of up to $150,000.

Several businesses named in Action Zealandia’s list have also moved to distance themselves from the group.

In a statement, Kiwibank said it is an advocate for inclusion and diversity and not affiliated with Action Zealandia in any way.

“Clearly their views are not aligned with our purpose and values. We've asked for the reference to Kiwibank be removed from their website, this has so far been declined,” it said.

“We continue to explore our options including a formal cease and desist notice.”

TSB said it supports all members of the New Zealand community and the views shared by Action Zealandia do not represent the bank.

It had not given consent to be affiliated with the organisation and had contacted the website asking to be removed immediately.

A spokeswoman for chocolate maker Whittaker's said Action Zealandia did not align with its values “in any way whatsoever”.

After becoming aware of its inclusion in the list on Monday, Whittaker’s had asked to be removed, as had underwear brand Thunderpants which said Action Zealandia “are the antithesis of all that we hold as our core beliefs, and we are angry that they thought it might be OK to align us with their views”