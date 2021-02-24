Whakatane Mill faces closure, 210 jobs at risk

Whakatane township has been hit hard, losing tourism business after the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December 2019 and then with Covid-19. Now a local mill is facing closure.

More than 200 staff at Whakatane Mill are facing an uncertain future as the mill’s owners consider closure.

General manager Juha Verajankorva said the plant had lost its biggest customer and was no longer economic.

“We have begun consultation with staff on a proposal to wind up the business and close the mill,” he said.

The mill has 210 employees and has produced paper and packaging products, latterly mostly for export, for more than 80 years.

Under the proposal, all staff at the mill would be made redundant, the plant decommissioned, and the site remediated.

Verajankorva said the business has been in a challenging position for a number of years, and had been exploring options to remain viable, including seeking a new owner, but no other option had emerged.

The mill had struggled to produce liquid paper board for its parent company, SIG Combibloc (SIG), at a competitive cost, but SIG had continued to invest in the company and had become its major customer, accounting for about 80 per cent of its output.

Recently, however, SIG had decided to source the product from existing third-party suppliers, meaning the mill’s operation was no longer viable.

“The volumes we produce are modest by global standards, and our costs-per-unit can no longer compete with bigger plants overseas,” Verajankorva said.

“We continue to explore all options with our advisors Deloitte, including seeking a buyer for the business, but we are in a position where we must put this proposal to staff, as we are reaching a point where there may be no other option.’’

Verajankorva said it would take a number of weeks to consider feedback from staff and all its information before coming to a decision.

“This is a hard proposal to put forward, given how much a part of the Bay of Plenty community this company has become. Should closure proceed, we will do everything we can to support our people and all our stakeholders,” he said.