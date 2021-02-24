Proposed single company may operate Nelson Airport and Port Nelson

Nelson Airport, pictured during the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown, has been adversely affected by the global pandemic.

A proposal to establish a single holding company for Nelson Airport and Port Nelson could deliver annual estimated operational synergies of $592,000 to $932,000, according to an analysis of the option.

Tasman District and Nelson City councils own both strategic assets 50/50. Jointly, they are proposing to transfer their shareholdings in both Nelson Airport and Port Nelson into a single new company with both councils as equal shareholders.

That option, along with three alternative choices including the status quo, will go out for public consultation as part of the councils’ draft Long Term Plans 2021-31. Any change in the structure of the companies is conditional on both councils agreeing to proceed, and a final decision will not be made before June 30, when both Long Term Plans are due to be adopted.

Deloitte was commissioned to independently review the direct operational synergies in the proposed option. It found that $592,000 of the annual synergy benefits appear “reasonable and likely”. Another $54,000 appears “possible”. The rest appear either “possibly unlikely” or “unlikely”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Port Nelson, along with Nelson Airport, is owned 50/50 by the Tasman District and Nelson City councils.

“Additional synergy benefits relating to cost savings, revenue uplifts and capital expenditure savings have also been identified but not quantified, suggesting the projected savings are conservative,” says a Tasman District Council document on the proposal.

Deloitte also noted that synergies would not be effective immediately. In the short term, costs may rise as the integration incurs one-time expenses and a short-term inefficiency due to lack of history working together and culture clashes.

Under the proposal, a single board will replace the two existing boards. There will also be one chief executive and one chief financial officer.

Nelson Airport is small compared with Port Nelson, with expenditure at about 10 per cent of the port company.

“Therefore, in some cases, the benefits from scale might be hard to achieve as the merged entity will not be substantially larger than the port in its current state,” the document says.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson Airport is small compared with Port Nelson, with expenditure at about 10 per cent of the port company.

In its draft LTP consultation document, Tasman District Council lists the proposed new model for the two companies as one of four key topics on which it is seeking submissions. The others are homes; the allocation of irrigator capacity costs for overruns with the dam project; and its level of spending in response to climate change.

Nelson Airport is a council-controlled trading organisation while Port Nelson is a port company. The Ministry of Transport also owns one share in Nelson Airport – the “kiwishare”.

Both companies were affected by the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic around which there was still “considerable uncertainty”. As part of its response to this uncertainty, the Port Nelson board, with the support of the councils and the airport board, assessed alternative business structures.

“Given the pressure on both businesses, it was natural that consideration was given to opportunities to find and realise synergies, and financial and business efficiencies,” the document says.

LUZ ZUNIGA/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends the formal opening of the new Nelson Airport terminal in October 2019.

Several options were assessed with the establishment of a new holding company being preferred by the councils. The proposed new holding company will be a council controlled trading company.

Such a change would mean reduced borrowing costs for the port and airport, as the new company would be able to access Local Government Funding Agency loan funding directly and hold its own debt, saving an estimated $900,000 per year, the TDC consultation document says.

If Tasman District councillors on Thursday adopt and agree to the release of the consultation document, the consultation period is due to run from March 4 to April 6.