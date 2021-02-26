Warning for Kmart shoppers after oil burner 'bursts into flames'

A Kmart shopper has issued a warning after a ceramic oil and wax burner from the popular store “burst into flames” in her home.

Taupō woman Amy Edson said she was thankful to have been in the room when the fire started on Tuesday.

“Anyone who owns the oil/wax burner [from Kmart]. Be super careful,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“I used tealight candles that are a tiny bit bigger than regular tealight candles and the whole thing caught fire.

“Thank God I was in the same room to see it burst into flames. Could have been much worse.”

AMY EDSON Amy Edson is warning Kmart shoppers to be careful with their ceramic oil burners after hers burst into flames.

The $4.50 burner, which can also be used with wax melts, did not come with any instructions about the size of candle to be used, she said.

Edson said the candle had been burning for less than 30 minutes before the fire started.

“It happened really fast and I only just had time to put it out before it caught my wall on fire.”

Edson reported the incident to Kmart customer service on Tuesday but had not received a reply as of Thursday afternoon.

Several other people reported close calls with the same burner, with one saying hers had caught fire and others saying theirs had blackened.

A Kmart spokeswoman said Edson’s photo suggested the candle had caught fire, not the burner.

“This can occur if the oil used comes into contact with the candle flame or if not enough water is added to the oil.”

It was important to ensure there was always sufficient water in the bowl of the burner and customers should read all instructions carefully, she said.

But as she had been using wax melts in the burner and not fragrance oil, Edson disagreed with the company’s explanation.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand national adviser for fire risk management, Pete Gallaher, said genuine ceramics were not flammable.

However, some products advertised as ceramic could include flammable materials.

“As with any product that is used in conjunction with an open flame, it is important to carefully read the instructions prior to use and never leave it unattended.”

People who had issues with a product should make the retailer aware of the problem, Gallaher said.