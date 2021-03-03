House asking prices up nearly $90K in 'completely out-of-control frenzy'

Hayden Taylor, 29, was told he should find a partner or friends to chip in if he wanted a house in Wellington.

Home sellers across the country were on average asking $89,575​ more than they were when the first case of Covid-19 arrived in the country

Asking prices were up on average 12.7​ per cent across the country, according to property marketing website Realestate.co.nz

But in some places the rise was much higher, with the biggest rise of 32.2​ per cent in the central North Island.

Vanessa Taylor, spokeswoman for realestate.co.nz, called the housing market “resilient”, but affordable housing campaigner Hugh Pavletich​, called the property market out of control.

“This is not resilience. It’s a completely out-of-control frenzy, which is extremely dangerous. and people need to consider really carefully before they expose themselves to it with excessive debt,” Pavletich said.

Taylor said a year on from Covid's arrival in the country the housing market had defied early expectations of falling prices from economists.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff New Zealand homes have become dramatically more costly since the Covid pandemic began.

“The housing market has performed in a way that few people would have expected 12 months ago,” she said.

“As we prepared for our first lockdown, economists were predicting a 5 per cent to 10 per cent drop in house prices, but what we’ve actually seen is quite the opposite.

“Despite the social and economic impacts of Covid-19, the property market has stayed remarkably resilient. We’ve seen steady price increases in every region over the last 12 months,” she said.

Nationally, the average asking price for properties in February was $796,789, nearly 10 times the average annual after-tax income.

The average annual household income after tax was $86,626 in June last year, data from Stats NZ showed.

Pavletich predicted a flight of young disenchanted New Zealanders to Australia, where homebuilding efforts were outstripping New Zealand.

”They have had a massive ramp-up of detached housing under way over there for last five years, and a massive downturn in the dense apartment, investor type of construction,” Pavletich said.

ROBYN EDIE/Stuff Affordable housing campaigner Hugh Pavletich predicts an exodus of young people to Australia once Covid has been beaten.

Taylor said low interest rates, a lack of housing supply, and a surge in returning New Zealanders were all factors behind the price rises in the past 12 months.

There may be early signs of the market slowing, she said.

Between January and February the average asking price slipped in Auckland by 0.4 per cent to $1.03 million, but Taylor said that was coming off big increases since February last year.

There were also 24.2 per cent fewer homes listed for sale in February than in February last year.

With prices having risen so far “spenders are getting a bit of fatigue out there”, he said.

Seven regions posted 14-year-highs for asking prices, possibly reflecting in part the ability of people to work remotely, a trend that had been accelerated by the Covid pandemic.

They were Northland, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Central North Island, Wellington, Wairarapa and Manawatu/Whanganui.

Northland and Hawke’s Bay hit record highs for the second consecutive month, with average asking prices of $733,240 and $699,892, Taylor said.

Gisborne house asking prices were up 39.4 per cent in the past 12 months, she said. The average asking price for homes there was $610,060, up $437,579 in February last year

Many people working from home had helped drive people towards the regions.

The average asking price in Wellington rise by 20.5 per cent, topping $830,000 for the first time.