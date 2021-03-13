Work from home kills off Wellington PR agency Double Denim

Anna Dean and Angela Meyer ran 'Double Denim' a PR firm that specialises in marketing to women.

A high-profile Wellington-based public relations agency is calling it quits, citing the difficulty of operating in a world with less face-to-face contact.

Double Denim ran high-profile marketing and public relations campaigns including advertisements behind ​Justin Lester's first tilt at the Wellington mayoralty and the Green Party's 2017 advertising campaign.

The firm's advertising campaign for Australian superannuation provider GuildSuper won an award across the Tasman for best creativity, and its client roster once ran hot with commercial, political and social change clients.

Now it is closing and co-founders Anna Dean and ​Angela Meyer are going their separate ways after a tough year for the business.

“After that first lockdown we were talking to companies who would be like ‘oh yeah in the new financial year we’ll be able to contract you’,” Dean said.

“Then after that big lockdown everybody was working from home and no decisions were being made.

“The conversations would continue over Zoom, but it’s much harder to get people to sign contracts if you can’t come and meet them face-to-face, so we were really finding that it was really quite hard to get things over the line.”

Things started getting back to normal towards the end of last year, but the second lockdown scuppered some of their plans for a recovery.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Dean, left, says it was hard to secure contracts with so many people working from home.

“We had a whole lot of meetings that were lined up in Auckland and they didn’t happen, she [​Meyer] just about got stuck up there,” Dean said.

University of Waikato Professor of economics ​John Gibson said while technologies like Zoom allowed people to conduct meetings remotely, there were still many economic transactions which weren’t possible without face-to-face communication.

“The Zoom calls and the other technology things are good at what they prove to be good at it in terms of back office operations: the stuff that can be routinised, the stuff that can be standardised, the stuff that can be reduced to a set of very clear instructions.

“The stuff where there’s uncertainty? Where there’s nuance? The remote is no substitute at all for the face-to-face.”

Still a need for people to meet in person

Over decades communications technology had allowed us to move beyond trading within our limited family and cultural networks to transact with complete strangers, ​Gibson said.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Double Denim has been operating for five years.

This created a greater need for people to establish a relationship of trust with people they didn’t know. A lot of this trust-building could only be done in-person.

People might have a leg up if they had existing relationships, but they still needed to maintain those relationships. With less personal contact many of those relationships would inevitably wither, he said.

“Which is why places where face-to-face is going to be more possible, sooner, are going to have an advantage."

The need for in-person contact was one reason why people were fighting to be located closer to the central business districts of cities pre-pandemic, even though technology had created the ability for many meetings to be held virtually.

RNZ The Detail: Technology and the big shift to working from home.

Better communications technology had also enabled more complex transactions involving hard to communicate intangible pieces of information.

Complex transactions require face-to-face communication. Greater face-to-face contact means higher levels of trust, which leads to more deals being made.

The advantages of face-to-face contact are one reason why Singapore has just launched a new facility called Connect@Changi to allow quarantine-free business travel and encourage more of these meetings to happen across borders.

International business travellers won’t have to quarantine to meet local businesspeople, but they will have to take regular Covid-19 tests and conduct their meetings through a glass wall.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff University of Waikato Professor John Gibson said Zoom can’t replace all face to face business meetings.

SingEx-Sphere Holdings venues chief executive Aloysius Arlando said before the pandemic 90 per cent of business travellers to Singapore stayed there for five days or fewer.

“Even as virtual engagements have become the norm for businesses around the world, physical meetings are still important for some to secure and close business deals, and make important decisions.”

“They can come here to meet and conduct business with other international travellers inside this safe facility, or to meet with their Singapore-based counterparts, while being in a safe and contained environment.”

Supplied Singapore has launched a facility to allow quarantine-free business travel, but participants have to communicate with their Singaporean counterparts through a glass wall.

Gibson sees the market for it. Look at any airport, especially in North America, and you’ll see lounges and dedicated meeting rooms to allow these sorts of meetings to happen, minus the glass wall of course.

So, will the advantages of face-to-face contact mean we will eventually see everyone returning to CBDs and moving away from working from home?

Gibson said international research indicated some would stay at home regardless because they preferred it, but others would stay away from the office because they were nervous about the perceived risk of contracting Covid-19.

This last group could be persuaded to return, but it would require governments to allay their fears about catching the virus.

Smaller agencies operate on a ‘knife-edge'

Massey College of Creative Arts pro-vice chancellor ​Claire Robinson has praised Double Denim’s work in the past and said it was not yet known what the long-term picture of working from home looked like.

PR agencies like Double Denim often saw some of their revenues dry up during economic downturns as clients cut back on marketing costs to save jobs within their own firms.

“Smaller [PR] agencies, which tend to live on more of a knife-edge, often don’t have much left in the tank to see their business survive through the tough times.”

Maarten Holl/Stuff Massey College of Creative Arts pro-vice chancellor Claire Robinson said clients of communication firms often cutback during a downturn.

Double Denim had a focus on female empowerment and encouraged its clients to cater to the needs of women, something ​Dean said was often seen as a “nice to have”.

“Diversity and inclusion is a bit of an add-on ... we were low down the list in terms of priorities I think.”

​Robinson said during economic downturns communications firms had to adapt by relying on innovation and creativity to find new revenue streams, but this could prove easier for larger communications firms who were more easily able to afford investments in research and development.

Smaller firms might be better off shutting down and reinventing themselves, she said.

“I doubt this is the last we will see from the Double Denim founders.”