Zero alcohol beer provides a tonic for brewers as alcoholic beer sales decline

The clink of beer bottles used to mean alcohol was being consumed. These days that’s not always true with an increase in the production, sale and consumption of zero alcohol beer.

The amount of beer available for public consumption dropped during the year of Covid-19 as wine and hard liquor grabbed more of the market.

But brewers are taking solace in the rise of sales of alcohol-free beer, which are not represented in Statistics New Zealand’s latest tally of the quantity of alcoholic drinks available for consumption.

The government statistician reported that the quantity of beer available fell in 2020 by 1.7 per cent to 293 million litres.

Beer remained the country’s favourite tipple, but it lost ground as the quantity of wine available for consumption rose by 4.3 per cent to 113 million litres, and the quantity of spirits rose 5.2 per cent to 89 million litres.

“The brewing industry, like many other sectors, had a difficult 2020,” Dylan Firth, executive director of the Brewers Association said.

Pubs, restaurants, and bottle stores were closed for parts of the year, he said.

BEERS.

“This has had a real impact on those in the brewing industry and with the wider hospitality industry still at a fraction of where it was pre-Covid19, there is a long road to recovery on the horizon,” Firth said.

Despite increased quantities of wine and liquor on sale, Stats NZ did not identify a significant move in the amount of alcohol being drunk last year, despite the hardships many families and business owners experienced.

Firth said the quantity of non-alcoholic beer for sale doubled last year.

“This shows that New Zealanders are getting in behind the no alcohol category and following international trends in the beer market,” he said.

Firth said brewers had invested in bringing zero alcoholic beer to market, and the choice for consumers had widened.

The techniques of brewing alcohol-free beer had also resulted in improved quality, and in June an imported alcohol-free wheat beer took a top award at the Beer and Cider Awards.

Although zero alcohol beer made up only a tiny fraction of the market, it was growing fast, Firth said.

“In the last few years we have seen a lot of innovation,” Firth said.

Low and no alcohol beer was not the only “low” that was in demand from brewers, he said. Low-carb, low-sugar beer was also popular.

“Businesses are trying to work out how to pivot fast, and be driven by their customers instead of dictating to them,” Firth said.

Despite there being no excise tax to pay on the sale of beer with no alcohol in it, it was generally priced at the same level as beer with alcohol.

Late last year that led Dr Nicki Jackson from Alcohol Healthwatch to call on brewers and retailers to rethink their pricing, and drop prices for their zero and low-alcohol beer to encourage a shift to lower alcohol lifestyles.

Dr Nicki Jackson has called for the pricing of zero alcohol beer to drop.

But Firth said the cost of making non-alcoholic beer was higher than making alcoholic beer.

Many of the zero alcohol beers being offered in shops, restaurants and bars were imported, and Bridget MacDonald from the Alcohol Beverages Council, a political lobby group for drinks makers, said: “Having no excise tax on a zero alcohol beer does not directly offset the additional production costs for producing that beer.”

“For an imported beer, the cost of the additional de-alcoholisation process and importing the beer are significantly more than any excise savings.”