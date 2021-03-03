Grant Robertson says NZ has spent fourth-lowest number of days in lockdown

Covid-19 recovery minister Chris Hipkins confirms cabinet will discuss a possible end to lockdown on Friday, which could be implemented rapidly.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has encouraged Kiwis to look on the bright side of the country’s Covid situation, saying an Oxford University study shows the number of days New Zealand has spent in some form of lockdown remains the fourth-lowest in the world.

But he cautioned the economic situation could get worse for some, telling an online conference hosted by Waikato University that he expected the 4.9 per cent unemployment rate could go “up or down a little bit over the next few months as one or two industries, in particular tourism, take a look at themselves”.

Nevertheless, the “strong public health response” had enabled extended periods of time in which the New Zealand economy had operated in a relatively normal way, he said.

Robertson said the Government would “be in a strong position to vaccinate all New Zealanders before the end of this year”.

But he suggested not everything would return to how it was before, after a recovery.

In particular, one of the issues the country would need to “grapple with as a country coming out of Covid” would be what immigration policy should look like in a post-Covid era, he said.

Robertson forecast the country would want to continue to bring people in where it had skills gaps, “but the large-scale inward migration that we have seen may not come back quickly”, he said.

People overseas might not want to travel as much, he said.

“But we also have to look at this as an opportunity to say ‘where in our economy can we be doing more to train New Zealanders to lift the value of wages in particular sectors’”, he said.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi was now working out what might mean “for exact numbers in the future”, he said.

Robertson appeared to suggest the country’s “housing issue” would outlast political careers, describing it as a “very long term challenge”.

“It is quite clear the housing challenge remains massive for us,” he said.

“It is a supply and a demand challenge and one that will occupy this government and governments to come for some time.”

Robertson expected New Zealand’s net core Crown debt would rise high into the range of 40 to 50 per cent of GDP, and would only fall to the “mid-30s” by the end of its 10-year projections.

He suggested debt levels would one day drop back to the 19-20 per cent level but said he was not prepared “to go down the path of austerity” that would be required to achieve that in that period.