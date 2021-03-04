About half the money lost in travel bookings retrieved: Govt

Many travel agencies have shut branches or put them into hibernation while New Zealand borders remain closed.

Consumers whose travel bookings were cancelled due to Covid-19 have seen about half of the money returned to them through a government-industry partnership.

However, travel agents say there are still ‘’hundreds of millions’’ of dollars worth of bookings still to be retrieved from a diminished number of agents, and they are calling for a ‘’conversation’’ on extending the scheme.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment estimates that about $690 million of New Zealanders’ money, most of it for overseas travel, was locked up because of pandemic-related cancellations.

Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark says the consumer travel reimbursement scheme announced last October had now helped return over $352 million of refunds and credits to Kiwi travellers from overseas travel suppliers.

''The scheme has seen millions of dollars locked up offshore returned to everyday New Zealanders, who were at risk of never seeing a cent,” he said.

Clark said the hope had been that the money would be redirected into the local economy as Kiwis looked to holiday domestically.

The scheme rewards travel agents, giving them 7.5 per cent of the value of all cash refunds they recover, or 5 per cent of the value of all credits successfully secured or rebooked.

For example, if an agent recoups $10,000 in a cash refund on cancelled travel, the customer gets that money back and the agent will receive $750.

If they achieve a credit for the same booking, the customer gets the credit and the agent receives $500.

However, travel agents say the consumer and their industry will continue to need Government support when the scheme ends on June 30.

The agents lobbied the Government last year for a nine-month $180m assistance package to help cover the cost of wages and overheads but received only $47.2m.

Supplied/Stuff Nikita (left) and Bridget Bublitz were left $20,000 out of pocket when STA Travel collapsed last September.

Travel Agents Association New Zealand chief executive Brent Thomas said only about $25m of the package had been claimed because of the scheme’s rules, and it made sense to extend it with leftover funding.

Of the 5000 agents in the industry pre-Covid, there were only about 1500 left to handle the bookings aftermath, he said.

Huge amounts were still outstanding, because the scheme only applied to bookings made before August 14 which had not been claimed, Thomas says.

‘’The industry did an incredibly good job on behalf of the New Zealand consumer for a material amount of bookings before August 14 for which we got no compensation but we were happy to do it.

‘’There’s still hundreds of millions of dollars to be retrieved.

‘’The travel agents needs to be there beyond that to help the New Zealand consumer because unwinding these sorts of bookings is incredibly difficult and beyond the consumer probably doing it on their own.’’

In July last year Flight Centre closed 58 New Zealand stores and stood down 300 staff. In September, more than 1000 customers were caught out when STA Travel collapsed.

Clark thanked the travel industry for their work and encouraged people to continue to make applications up until the scheme ended.