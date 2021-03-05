MIQ website crashes as people try to snag vouchers to come home

New Zealand citizens stuck overseas have been blindsided by another hurdle in their quest to come home: a website that crashes when vouchers for quarantine are released.

Aucklander Mark Patterson flew back to the United Kingdom in early February to be with his dying father, a trip he had been trying to make since December.

Patterson’s father died four days after he arrived in the UK, but now he is stuck overseas trying to get back to New Zealand.

Patterson said he had been trying to secure a voucher for quarantine every day since December to no avail.

When was announced that vouchers for spots in June were set to be released, Patterson was hopeful he could be able to get home to his family and his job.

SUPPLIED Mark Patterson rushed to the United Kingdom to be with his father in his dying days but has now been locked out of NZ as he struggles to get a spot in MIQ.

“I’ve been trying since midnight NZT on Friday, March 5, to get logged in and grab a voucher. I’ve probably tried over 30 times but now the system displays 504 gateway error, or only shows March and no other months.”

Time is running out for Patterson, who has limited leave from work available.

“I didn’t want to leave but had to due to terminal circumstances [and] as he was on his own,” he said.

Another man, who Stuff has agreed not to name, is a permanent resident and is trying to go home to South Africa to see his dying mother.

This last week he was told that she had maybe three months to live.

However, he can’t go without ensuring that he can make it back into New Zealand.

“I have tried getting an emergency allocation, but you can only get one if you are travelling to New Zealand to assist a dying family member. You also have to be outside of the country and intend to travel within the next 14 days,” he said.

The only way to try and get an available spot was by constantly refreshing the allocation page as new dates become available, he said.

“I even found a Twitter feed that can notify you when dates become available. New dates are being snatched up within seconds.”

He said the booking site had been getting progressively slower.

Getty Images Kiwis overseas are frustrated as they battle to get spaces in managed isolation.

“I have spent hours over the last couple of days just refreshing and trying to get a spot. I saw two that showed but by the time I proved that I was not a robot they were taken already,” he said.

The man now also gets the 504 gateway notice because the system is being overloaded by the number of people constantly pushing “refresh”.

“I don't know why they have not implemented a queueing solution where you can select a date and get put in a queue that just allocates new spaces to the next person in line,” he said.

The Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) website has been a point of frustration for a number of months.

Some people have been able to book vouchers with fake booking reference numbers, while others have booked multiple dates.

There have also been reports of people using software programmes to book places automatically.

An MIQ spokesman said the system was currently experiencing high demand and was running slower than normal.

“We’re working to resolve this,” he said.

“We’re asking people to please be patient and keep checking in. June dates have not been released yet [but] additional rooms for April and May are being made available today.”

Erica Stanford, National MP for East Coast Bays, where Patterson is from, said the MIQ system has been plagued by problems.

SUPPLIED National MP Erica Stanford says the Government needs to address the issues with the MIQ system.

“Dozens of my constituents have contacted me desperate and frustrated by the challenges they have been enduring while trying to secure MIQ bookings,” Stanford said.

“I am seriously concerned for people like Mark, who after travelling to visit his ailing father now faces months before he might be able to get home – putting his livelihood in serious jeopardy.”

Stanford called on the Government to urgently address the issues plaguing the booking system.