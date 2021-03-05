Red meat exports slow in January after bumper year

A good summer for feed encouraged farmers to hold onto their sheep a little longer this summer.

Red meat exports have started at a more leisurely pace this year, with exports in January down 14 per cent on the year before.

Exports of red meat and co-products totalled $738.3 million. However, that compared with a boomer January in 2020, when there was exceptionally strong demand from China for beef, ahead of its Covid-19 lockdown.

Another factor driving Chinese demand at the time was an outbreak of African swine flu, which destroyed many pig herds and prompted importers to switch to other types of protein.

The figures came from the Meat Industry Association, which noted that 2020 had been a particularly strong year for red meat, hitting a record of $9.2 billion.

MIA chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said this year's export season, while more subdued than last year, was still performing favourably compared to more normal conditions. It was 6 per cent higher than 2019.

The drop in export value was spread across most of New Zealand's major red meat markets, except Korea (up 4 per cent to $18.6m) and Indonesia (up 72 per cent to $15.1m).

RNZ New Zealand exports of beef and lamb to China hit $1.5 billion just last year, but the Chinese government wants to halve meat consumption in the country by 2030.

Sheepmeat volumes fell 8 per cent year on year, which Karapeeva said was due in part to farmers holding on to their lambs longer because of good grass growth over the Christmas period.

China was the exception, buying 10 per cent more sheepmeat by value than the year before.

Beef exports were similar to last January in volume, down 2 per cent, but 35 per cent higher than 2019.

Co-products exports rose by 16 per cent to $128.7m, driven largely by a major growth in tallow exports, a market now worth $21.8m.

Most of the tallow went to China ($14.1m), followed by Singapore with $6.7m.