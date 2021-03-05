Shopkeepers and restaurateurs breathe collective sigh of relief

PM Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland will go down one Covid-19 alert level on Sunday at 6am, while the rest of NZ will go back down to level 1.

Shopkeepers are breathing a collective sigh of relief as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signalled a move to Alert Level 2 in Auckland on Sunday morning.

That would allow shops to open, with social distancing, and was welcome after the shift to level 3 had a “chilling effect” on retail throughout the country, said Greg Harford, chief executive of Retail New Zealand.

“Retailer confidence has slumped since mid-February, and although the sector has proven to be very resilient over the past year, each lockdown gets harder for businesses to manage,” he said.

Kirk Hope, chief executive of Business NZ, said given there had been no new cases, the decision to move Auckland to level 2 on Sunday, and the rest of the country to level 1, was the right call.

Harford said retailers were keen to see Auckland move back down to alert level 1.

the Cabinet will take a decision late next week as to whether to move Auckland to level 1 during the weekend beginning Saturday, March 13.

“Retailers throughout the country have been impacted by the Auckland lockdown, partly because Aucklanders are unable to travel at level 3, and particularly because the elevated alert levels have led to customers being more cautious in getting out and about,” Harford said.

“Although online shopping is growing in significance, and was permitted at level 3, the physical and social experience of shopping in person is still a key driver of retail spending, and the Auckland lockdown has had a chilling effect on retail right through the country.”

Restaurant, takeaway and cafe owners were also pleased to see the return to lower alert levels, said Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois.

“This is the news that we needed after the alert level yo-yos we’ve experienced over the last month,” she said.

“What is now imperative is that the Government looks to offer fair and quick financial support to those industries most hard-hit by the pandemic,” she said.

“The constant last-minute closures and restrictions on trading put untenable financial and emotional strain on owners. We must remember that any increase in alert levels generally means weeks of cancellations and subdued trading for our sector.”

Michael Barnett, chief executive of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce, said the move to level 2 was tolerable for businesses, but was laced with the “abundance of caution” approach being taken by the Government.

Remaining at level 2 would come at a cost to many businesses due to the social distancing and the limitation of 100 people at gatherings, he said.

Act party leader David Seymour said hardworking business owners would lose another day of trading for no clear reason.

“There is no rhyme nor reason for spending an additional day at Alert Level 3 in Auckland, but the cost is estimated at $45 million,” Seymour said.

Hardford called on the Government to take a fresh look at the financial support available to businesses.

“Retail NZ is asking the Government to step up support for retailers on a store-by-store basis, to help those who operate across multiple regions,” Harford said.

“While it’s great that the wage subsidy is available, the criteria are too tight to support everyone who needs help.

“Some businesses will be significantly impacted in Auckland, but might not hit the 40 per cent threshold across all their stores nationally, which means they miss out on support. At the same time, a competing business that only operates stores in Auckland is advantaged by being able to access the wage subsidy.”