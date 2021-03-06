Australia to decide on Tuesday whether to resume quarantine-free flights from New Zealand

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says it's maintaining flexibility in regards to when border restrictions may ease.

Air New Zealand says the Australian Government will make a decision on Tuesday​ on whether to allow quarantine-free flights to resume to Australia.

Air NZ suspends trans-Tasman flights as Australia responds to Auckland Covid-19 'hotspot'

* Covid-19: Flight cancellations continue despite drop in alert levels

* Covid-19: Australia pushes back decision on quarantine-free flights from New Zealand

">suspended trans-Tasman flights from New Zealand to Australia on February 26 after community cases of Covid-19 were identified in Auckland, leading to the city being moved onto alert level 3.

But despite Auckland moving out of alert level 3 at 6am on Sunday​ morning, the Australian state and federal governments will not decide on whether to allow quarantine-free flights to resume from New Zealand until Tuesday, March 9​.

That meant travellers on flights to Melbourne and Sydney on Tuesday, March 9​ would now have to rebook on later flights.

“At this stage we have one flight to Melbourne and one flight to Sydney scheduled to operate on Tuesday which will be impacted by the extension,” a spokeswoman for Air New Zealand said.

David White/Stuff Air New Zealand is in contact with travellers booked on flights to Melbourne and Sydney on March 10.

“Customers are being contacted to discuss rebooking options,” she said.

In an updated travel alert on Saturday morning, Air New Zealand said: “Following the community Covid-19 cases in Auckland, the Australian Government have advised that quarantine-free flights into Australia have been temporarily suspended.”

But, it added: “This suspension will be reviewed on Tuesday, 9 March 2021.”

The airline advised travellers to “Please check back” for further updates.

Air New Zealand suspended quarantine-free services to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane following new border rules set by Australia’s state and federal governments as community cases of Covid-19 were detected in Auckland.

While the Victorian and New South Wales state governments only prohibited quarantine-free flights for travellers from New Zealand who had been in Auckland 14 days before their journey, the Queensland state government did so for all travellers from New Zealand.

The airline’s online ticket sales service showed there were no seats available for flights to Sydney until Saturday, March 13, but there were tickets to Melbourne available on Thursday, March 11.

No seats were available to Brisbane until Saturday, March 20.

Air New Zealand hoped the Australian travel restrictions would come to an end soon.

“We understand this brings another layer of uncertainty for our customers and hope to connect them back to Australia as soon as we can,” the Air New Zealand spokeswoman said.

The airline waived any fare differences for travellers whose flights to Australia were cancelled as a result of Australia’s travel restrictions, and who rebooked again at a later date.

New Zealanders had been able to travel to Australia without having to quarantine on arrival since October however, the arrangement was suspended on several occasions due to Covid-19 flare-ups in New Zealand.