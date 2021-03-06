Decision on live exports' future due as protestors take to the streets

Ezra Sangster, 10, marched through New Plymouth's CBD protesting against live animal export on Saturday.

Marching down New Plymouth's main street with a sign that read 'we care about their welfare’ and chanting ‘ban live export’, 10-year-old Ezra Sangster wants action.

Ezra was marching in protest alongside his mum Naomi, 12-year-old brother Aaron, and seven-year-old sister Libby at a protest organised by the Taranaki Animal Rights Group on Saturday.

Another live export ship arrived at Port Taranaki on Friday.

"It's not good," he said.

READ MORE:

* Protestors continue fight against live animal exports from Port Taranaki

* Protesters turn out in Napier over live cattle export ship

* Live cattle export ban petition gains nearly 12,000 signatures



“They should stop it," he said, calling for a full ban on the practice. “Then the animals don't get hurt.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff “They should stop it," Ezra said.

It was the second live export ship to dock at Port Taranaki this year. In 2020, more than 21,000 cows were exported to China from Port Taranaki.

A review of live export trade was launched by Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor in June 2019, and following advice provided from the Ministry for Primary Industries and a nine-week public consultation process, a decision on wether to ban the trade or make improvements on the current systems will be released in next couple of months.

Anneka Carlson agrees the Government needs to move faster, especially following the sinking of Gulf Livestock 1 off the coast of Japan in September, which had 43 crew members, and almost 6000 cattle on board.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Livestock carrier Ocean Ute arrived in Taranaki on Friday.

In October and following an independent review by Michael Heron QC, exports resumed with tighter controls including increased voyage reporting and reduced stocking density on vessels, but it wasn't enough for Carlson.

“I can't understand why this takes so long," Carlson, who is also a New Plymouth District councillor, said.

In November the Taranaki Animal Rights Group delivered a petition with nearly 12,000 signatures to the Taranaki Regional Council, which is the sole shareholder of the port company, calling for them to take action and stop facilitating the trade in Taranaki.

But the council's director of corporate services, Mike Nield, said the matter was for central government and Port Taranaki.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Anneka Carlson leads protest.

“The council cannot be involved in the port's operational matters. The council itself has not formed a view on live animal exports, as this is a matter for central government.”

Carlson said it was a crucial time to make noise about live export.

“Be as loud as you can in the next month or two, as this is the best shot we have to get it banned."

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor told RNZ on Thursday he was comfortable with the time the review had taken as it was a complex issue, and they had five different options to consider.

"It's one we're working really carefully through. There's obviously an industry involved, the whole rural sector has a focus on this, some support, some don't,” he said.

In 2018, more than 20,000 cattle had been exported for breeding and dairy purposes, bringing in $49.9 million.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor told Radio New Zealand he was comfortable with the time the live export review has taken.

"So we have to ensure that the people we're trading with and the people involved in the trade... are kept in the loop and that they're aware of possible changes.”

Safe NZ campaign manager Bianka Atlas said they've acted too slow.

“If there’s anything we’ve learnt since June 2019, it’s that live export is a high-risk trade that needs to end.

"Cows are at risk at sea, and they’re at risk in their destination country. The animal welfare laws and regulations we have in New Zealand don’t exist in the countries we export animals to."