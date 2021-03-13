Good cause marketing: Is it a cheap gimmick or doing genuine good?

Simon Sheterline, founder and director of Winkl, an online 'bed in a box' mattress seller, says businesses now should not just exist to make profits for the owners.

If you buy a ‘bed in a box’ mattress from Winkl you will become a proud fur-baby parent of a Kiwi chick, so the marketing goes.

If you buy a bottle of Jumping Goat organic coffee-infused vodka or whisky liqueur you will be contributing to lifting Ethiopian woman and their families out of poverty.

Are these just cheap marketing tricks or genuine attempts to do good in the community?

Winkl founder Simon Sheterline said gone are the days of businesses existing to just make profits for themselves.

“The team of 4.5 million is a real thing. Just personally, and the team here, we just don’t think that any business should operate without at least giving something back, if not directly benefiting the community through their operations.

“There’s just no room in New Zealand now for big companies moving forward or any company moving forward .....to just be existing for profits for the owners. It just doesn’t make sense, and it’s just not socially acceptable any more.”

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff Winkl donates a Kiwi chick sponsorship to every buyer of a Winkl mattress.

Winkl supports the vulnerable Kiwi population by donating a Kiwi chick sponsorship at a cost of $1295 each to every buyer of a Winkl mattress.

The Kiwi chick project and donation of mattresses were born out of the company’s ethos to want to give back to the community, Sheterline said.

It may sound counter-intuitive to sell mattresses on a website where there’s no trying them for size and comfort.

But it’s working very well for Sheterline, an ex-KPMG business strategist, and Winkl, which was on track for more than $3 million of sales in its first full financial year.

The mattresses were designed here and made in China. Most kiwi sleepers liked a medium firm mattress, he said, and Winkl was offering only one firmness.

“That’s basically because in the mattress industry it’s a bit of a marketing and pricing gimmick offering, you know, 15 very slight variations of the same thing and telling people they’re kind of custom-made for your preference in order to help you sleep better when really there’s no truth in that.”

Its standard Queen memory foam mattress was priced at $850 at present. Kiwis paid high prices for mattresses which were a low-technology product, Sheterline said.

Buyers get 120 days to try out the Winkl mattress and can return it in that time if they are not satisfied. Those mattresses are donated to the Salvation Army and other community members in need. Less than 10 per cent were returned, Sheterline said.

Selling mattresses online ‘in a box’ was big in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe where two big overseas companies had captured 40 per cent of the market, he said.

Winkl considered itself the first Kiwi bed in a box company. Thousands of mattresses had been sold so far. The business idea originated from a bad bed buying experience, he said.

Sales were driven by the quality of the product at an affordable price and by making buying them easy using online means, and not by its Kiwi chick sponsorship, Sheterline said.

Supplied John Miles, Marketing Association chief executive, says companies who support good causes just as a marketing gimmick will be “found out”.

Marketing Association chief executive John Miles said just about every company, especially large ones, had some sort of corporate and social responsibility activity which they considered defined their brand and what they stood for. These days it was called purpose marketing.

If companies used these causes simply as a marketing tactic or gimmick “they’re going to be found out”.

There were many examples of businesses that had used the strength of their brand to do good.

“I really do feel at the end of the day it’s about companies genuine desire to actually make a difference.

“Does it increase sales? I don’t think it might always increase new sales, but I think what it does do is it makes your existing customers feel good about the brand so that they don’t leave to go to another brand.”

And in this day and age the up and coming generation of millennials expected companies to be socially responsible. One of their criteria in purchasing brands was asking if the businesses were “doing good”.

Companies that were not got hammered, like sports companies using cheap labour in other countries. It was just part and parcel of a business’ marketing mix, Miles said.

Supplied Callum O'Brien, founder of Jumping Goat, a maker of organic coffee-infused vodka and whisky liqueurs, says its donation of 10 per cent of gross profits to Farm Africa for a goat-rearing programme is a cool and sustainable activity to support.

Jumping Goat makes organic coffee-infused vodka and whisky liqueurs. Its founder Callum O’Brien said the company had pledged to donate 10 per cent of its gross profits from every bottle of liqueur sold or at least $10,000 to Farm Africa to help cover the cost of 300 goats for women in Ethiopia.

Farm Africa donated two goats to each woman and taught them how to rear them and use them as a business to try and help lift their families out of poverty.

When the goats bred each woman gave two of the goats to another woman and taught her how to raise them, and so on.

“I read about it, and it’s unique, and it ties into the brand. It’s such a cool cause,” O’Brien said.

Jumping Goat is a “passion project” of O’Brien’s. Asked whether the donations to goat farming in Africa was just a marketing gimmick, O'Brien said it was another story that added depth to the brand, and it was a cool programme.

“You don’t have to do anything good in your life do you, but I think it’s really nice, and it’s a really cool cause. It’s sustainable. You’re not just donating money which disappears somewhere, you can actually see the work that they are doing.”

“If we do good they do good as well.”

Jumping Goat had just scored a deal with big Australian distributor Pinnacle Drinks which would offer Jumping Goat liqueurs in 250 Dan Murphys stores and 300 BWS stores across Australia. Jumping Goat was also expanding its distribution to ten states in the United States.

O’Brien said the Australian deal would probably double its trade, but the proceeds would be invested back into the business.

“It’s pretty tough. It’s always been a project thing I do on the side, and now it’s becoming a bigger and bigger part of my life as it’s grown to something which resembles a decent-sized business.”

The idea for the liqueurs was born several years ago from him mixing a shot of strong coffee with a shot of vodka when he was working late in the bar he owned in Auckland, and it went from there.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Business marketing specialist Graham McGregor says it is quite smart to support causes in the community and include that in marketing.

Business marketing specialist Graham McGregor said a lot of organisations did some very good work for causes they were passionate about.

He cited Lotto as an example. Half of us probably rationalised the purchase, knowing the odds of winning were against us, by saying the profits went to organisations helping others in the community.

Lotto promoted the activities it sponsored. It was no different from companies attaching sponsorship or other types of contributions to their product sales.

“There’s nothing wrong that I can see with wanting to help other organisations or people as part of what you’re doing and including it in your marketing. That’s quite a smart thing to do. People like Lotto do it. Thousands of companies do it.”

“I'm all for it if you’ve got something you’re passionate about, and you want to link your business to it, and you are doing something that is ethical and honest and all those things obviously.”

And, it gave the business more publicity and word of mouth exposure.